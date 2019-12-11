 Skip to main content

Nova Scotia premier non-committal about provincial aid for Halifax CFL stadium

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says potential provincial support for a CFL stadium in Halifax is not on the 'front burner' for his government.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Nova Scotia’s premier is remaining non-committal when it comes to provincial help for a business group trying to bring a potential CFL franchise to Halifax.

Stephen McNeil says the issue has not been on the “front burner” for his government, although it is willing to consider ways it might be able to help.

He says while the CFL is an important part of Canada’s heritage, the question he needs answered is whether a team – and a stadium – are economically viable in Halifax.

On Tuesday, Halifax council gave conditional approval to a one-time, $20-million contribution toward the construction of a stadium.

The conditions include that Schooner Sports and Entertainment (SSE) find a site with suitable public transportation links, and that construction is substantially completed before the money is paid out.

Anthony LeBlanc, SSE’s founding partner, acknowledges there is still a lot of work to do including finding new land, securing financing, and getting the province to buy in.

Halifax council voted to move ahead with a stadium project by a business group hoping to land a CFL franchise for the East Coast city. Council voted 10 to 7 to accept a staff recommendation of a one-time $20-million contribution toward construction of a stadium, on the condition an acceptable new location is found by Schooner Sports and Entertainment. The Canadian Press
