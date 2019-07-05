 Skip to main content

Organizers cut ticket prices for CFL game in Moncton

Organizers cut ticket prices for CFL game in Moncton

MONCTON
The Canadian Press
Toronto Argonauts' Chandler Worthy rushes up field with the ball during a preseason game against the Montreal Alouettes at Varsity Stadium in Toronto on May 30, 2019. The group trying to bring a CFL team to Halifax has lowered ticket prices for a regular-season game.

Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

The group trying to bring a CFL team to Halifax has lowered ticket prices for a regular-season game between the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts next month in Moncton.

Schooners Sports and Entertainment (SSE) announced Friday that tickets for the Aug. 25 Touchdown Atlantic game will now be as low as $29. When the game was confirmed in March, tickets started at $65.

The $29 tickets are in a general-admission area in one of the end zones at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium. Tickets in the other end zone, also general admission, are $45.

The cheapest grandstand ticket is $65. The stadium has 10,000 permanent seats and can be expanded to a capacity of 20,725.

The Ticketmaster seating map for the game on Friday had large chunks of unsold seats on the sidelines.

Original ticket prices for the game – which will be the fourth CFL regular-season contest in Moncton – were significantly higher than what both the Argos ($21) and Alouettes ($26) have as their cheapest seats for their next home games.

Fans who purchased tickets at higher prices are being offered credit toward additional tickets, credit for season tickets for the Atlantic Schooners’ proposed first season in the CFL or a refund for the difference between the price points.

“Thanks to several partnerships secured in the past few weeks, and in listening to the region’s voice about ticket prices, we were able to work new price points for Touchdown Atlantic,” Anthony LeBlanc, founding partner of SSE, said in a statement.

“In following the CFL’s game-day themes which have shown immense success, we were able to put together a family packages and a party-zone area, as well as, bus transportation options (from four other cities in Atlantic Canada) to further connect football fans. We really want everyone in Atlantic Canada who loves football or just loves a fun event to join us and show the country what this region is made of.”

