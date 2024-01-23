OTTAWA – Bryce Carter is staying put.

The American defensive lineman, who terrorized CFL quarterbacks last season, signed a one-year extension with the Ottawa Redblacks.

He was slated to become a free agent next month.

The 6-foot-1, 252-pound Carter had 12 sacks – second-most in the CFL – in 18 regular-season games last year.

He also recorded 31 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Carter appeared in seven regular-season contest in 2022, his first year with Ottawa. He finished with two sacks and 10 tackles.

Ottawa also re-signed American defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV to a one-year extension. Mauldin was the CFL’s top defensive player in 2022.

He had 29 tackles, five sacks, and a forced fumble in 17 regular-season games in 2023, his second season with Ottawa.

Calgary Stampers re-sign Canadian fullback William Langlais

CALGARY – The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Canadian fullback William Langlais on Tuesday.

Langlais, a native of Gatineau, was slated to become a free agent next month.

The 6-foot-3, 228-pound Langlais had three catches for 40 yards in 17 regular-season games in 2023.

Calgary selected Langlais in the third round, No. 27 overall in the 2015 CFL draft out of Sherbrooke. He has appeared in 123 career regular-season games, registering 60 special-teams tackles, a fumble-recovery touchdown and 10 kickoff returns for 162 yards.

Langlais has also had 24 receptions for 289 yards and two touchdowns and one carry for three yards.

Calgary also signed rookie American offensive lineman Chris Toth.

Roughriders sign quarterback Fine to two-year extension

REGINA – The Saskatchewan Roughriders re-signed American quarterback Mason Fine to a two-year contract extension Tuesday.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Fine was slated to become a free agent next month.

Fine made a career-high four starts last season and completed 94-of-136 passes for 1,043 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions. He enters his fourth campaign with Saskatchewan after seeing his first action in the club’s 2021 regular-season finale.

Fine has appeared in 32 career regular-season games with Saskatchewan, completing 166-of-247 passes for 1,797 yards with six TDs and eight interceptions.

Edmonton Elks release veteran defensive back Ed Gainey

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks released veteran American defensive back Ed Gainey on Tuesday.

Gainey spent the last two seasons with Edmonton, recording 79 tackles, one sack, two interceptions and three forced fumbles in 30 regular-season games.

Gainey, twice a CFL all-star, has also played for the Montreal Alouettes (2012-13) Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2014-2015) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2016-2021). He has appeared in 156 career regular-season games, accumulating 390 tackles, 25 interceptions and eight forced fumbles.

Grey Cup-champion Alouettes re-sign Canadian Cibasu to one-year deal

MONTREAL – The Grey Cup-champion Montreal Alouettes re-signed Canadian fullback Regis Cibasu to a new one-year deal Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3, 232-pound Cibasu had seven catches for 101 yards and a TD over 18 regular-season games in 203. He also recorded five special-teams tackles and a fumble recovery.

Cibasu, 29, enters his fourth season with Montreal after starting his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts (2019).