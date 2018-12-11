 Skip to main content

Football Ottawa Redblacks re-sign Lattanzio, Feoli-Gudino and Leone

Ottawa Redblacks re-sign Lattanzio, Feoli-Gudino and Leone

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Ottawa Redblacks defensive lineman Ettore Lattanzio attempts a tackle on Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Kevin Elliott during a game on Oct. 19, 2018.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Ottawa Redblacks have re-signed defensive lineman Ettore Lattanzio, receiver Julian Feoli-Gudino and punter Richie Leone through the 2019 season.

Lattanzio, an Ottawa native, was hampered by injuries this past season but returned to the lineup for his club’s stretch drive and run to last month’s Grey Cup final in Edmonton, where the Redblacks lost 27-16 to Calgary.

Feoli-Gudino, seven-year CFL veteran, had 11 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns and hauled in a 55-yard touchdown pass in the Grey Cup game.

Leone had 4,643 net punting yards and averaged 46.4 yards per punt, and was named a CFL East Division all-star.

“The goal from the beginning was to try and get as many of our own players back as possible, so this is a really positive step in the right direction,” Redblacks general manager Marcel Desjardins said in a statement.

