 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Football

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Ottawa Redblacks ready for home opener against Lions as former coach Campbell returns

Lisa Wallace
Ottawa
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Matt Nichols in action against the Edmonton Elks during the first half of their CFL game in Edmonton on Aug. 7, 2021.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

When the Ottawa Redblacks host the B.C. Lions on Saturday night, it will mark the first time a CFL game has been played at TD Place since November, 2019.

Paul LaPolice was hired by the Redblacks later that year but had to wait to make his home debut as Ottawa head coach due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Redblacks coach Rick Campbell, meanwhile, will be on the opposite sideline guiding the Lions.

Campbell coached the Redblacks from 2014-19 and led the team to a Grey Cup win in 2016. He met his wife in Ottawa and made some great friendships in the city.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’ll be big for me coming back,” Campbell said. “It was a huge time in my life for many reasons and I’m a big, big fan of the city.”

Campbell added that he’ll try his best to focus on the task at hand.

“Once the ball is kicked off and you’re done, you kind of just do the football part of it,” he said. “But it’ll be big for me to come back and I guess always will be because Ottawa will always be a big part of my life.”

After two games, the 1-1-0 Redblacks have yet to find their offensive groove.

Ottawa beat Edmonton 16-12 in Week 1 but that was followed by a 23-10 loss to Saskatchewan last week. The Redblacks have averaged just 150.0 net yards per game this season.

“I expect to execute every play we call,” said LaPolice, who also serves as offensive co-ordinator. “It’s not like we haven’t practised these things and not like we’ve done our best to put them in we expect to execute each play and we’re certainly working toward that.”

It will also be the home debut for Redblacks quarterback Matt Nichols.

Story continues below advertisement

“We took a big step forward from Week 1 to Week 2 and that’s what you want is for the offence to take steps forward,” Nichols said. “I feel like everyone’s on the same page.”

The Redblacks will look for continuity from their defence against the 1-2-0 Lions. Leading the charge will be linebacker Avery Williams, who has a CFL-high 23 tackles in two games.

All three B.C. games were decided by less than a converted touchdown.

B.C. dropped a 33-29 decision to Saskatchewan in the season opener before topping Calgary 15-9 a week later. The Lions are coming off a 21-16 loss to Edmonton last week.

There will be some positional changes for the Redblacks. Justin Davis will start at running back, Charone Peak will be at wide receiver and Brad Muhammad and Marcus Lewis will start at defensive back.

Ottawa’s Abdul Kanneh and Sherrod Baltimore were moved to the six-game injury list.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies