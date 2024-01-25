OTTAWA – Dru Brown won’t be hitting CFL free agency.

The Ottawa Redblacks signed the American quarterback to a two-year deal Wednesday. The CFL club acquired Brown’s rights last week from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for a 2024 fifth-round draft pick.

Brown was slated to become a CFL free agent Feb. 13.

Brown spent three seasons with Winnipeg and won both of his starts last season after starter Zach Collaros was injured. The 26-year-old completed 62-of-89 passes in 2023 for 983 yards with nine TDs and no interceptions.

“Dru is a productive quarterback who has demonstrated when previously given the opportunity to be an excellent decision maker who can lead a team on the field,” Ottawa GM Shawn Burke said in a statement. “We believe he will fit in well in our quarterbacks room and we’re excited that he wants to take the next step in his career as a Redblack.”

Stampeders re-sign centre McEwen, defensive back Muhammad

CALGARY – The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Canadian centre Sean McEwen and American defensive back Brad Muhammad to contract extensions Wednesday.

Both players were slated to become free agents next month.

McEwen, a 6-foot-3, 299-pound Calgary native, started 17 regular-season games last season and anchored a Stampeders offensive line that allowed just 34 sacks – third-fewest in the CFL. The former Calgary Dino has been a West Division all-star in all three seasons he’s been with the Alberta franchise.

McEwen began his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts (2016-19) and won a Grey Cup with the Argonauts in 2017.

Muhammad, 28, is entering his third season with Calgary and fourth in the CFL. He began his career in Canada with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2021.

Muhammad has appeared in 29 career CFL regular-season games, recording 84 tackles, eight special-teams tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble.

Saskatchewan Roughriders sign American linebacker Mark McLaurin

REGINA – The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American linebacker Mark McLaurin on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound McLaurin appeared in 13 regular-season games over two seasons with the Edmonton Elks, recovering 48 tackles, seven special-teams tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.

Before coming to Canada, McLauran spent time with the New York Giants (2019-20).

Edmonton Elks sign Canadian offensive lineman Jack-Kurdyla to extension

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks signed Canadian offensive lineman Tomas Jack-Kurdyla to a two-year contract extension Wednesday.

The Montreal native has appeared in 42 regular-season games with Edmonton since being selected by the club in the fourth round of the 2020 CFL draft.

Jack-Kurdyla played four seasons at the University of Buffalo (2016-19).

Edmonton also signed offensive lineman Antonio Garcia and defensive back Brendon White, both Americans.