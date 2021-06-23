Ottawa Redblacks star receiver Brad Sinopoli announces retirement

Open this photo in gallery Ottawa Redblacks receiver Brad Sinopoli announced on Wednesday that he is retiring from football. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Ottawa Redblacks receiver Brad Sinopoli is retiring from football.

The long-time Canadian standout had 5,741 yards and 19 touchdowns in 139 games over five seasons with the Redblacks.

The 33-year-old Sinopoli, a native of Peterborough, Ont., broke into the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders in 2011.

The top quarterback in the Canadian university ranks in 2010 with the Ottawa Gee-Gees, Sinopoli transitioned to receiver during his third year with the Stamps.

Sinopoli won Grey Cups in 2014 with the Stamps and 2016 with the Redblacks. He was named the CFL’s top Canadian in 2015 and ’18.

The Redblacks say Sinopoli will serve as a community ambassador for their ownership group.

“It’s been an incredible ride but after a lot of thought and listening to my body, I have made the difficult decision to retire from football,” Sinopoli said in a statement. “It wasn’t an easy decision to bid farewell to such a big part of my life, but the time away from the game this past year, time spent with my family, has made me realize that now is the right time to say farewell.”