Packers, Seahawks look to vent their frustrations on each other

Packers, Seahawks look to vent their frustrations on each other

Barry Wilner
The Associated Press
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw a pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field.

Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Green Bay Packers have some bitter memories of CenturyLink Field. Who can blame them?

The NFC championship game in the 2014 season was in their control until a fake punt by the Seahawks and some bad decisions by the Packers helped Seattle force overtime.

Then Russell Wilson spoiled the Cheeseheads’ night with a 35-yard TD pass to Jermaine Kearse – brilliant throw, even more brilliant catch – and Seattle headed to the Super Bowl. Many believe those Packers would have handled the New England Patriots for the league title. Hey, had Seahawks coaches not gone wacky at the end of that Super Bowl, Seattle would have beaten the Pats.

Neither the Packers (4-4-1) nor Seahawks (4-5) look like championship material. They might find a way to sneak into the playoffs, but a win Thursday night would be crucial in that chase.

“I know they’re frustrated, too,” coach Pete Carroll says, observing that his Seahawks have lost two in a row, both against the L.A. teams. “They’ve dropped a couple of games that they should’ve won and I’m sure their outlook ... we’re kind of in a similar boat right here.

“They’ve been a winning program for a really long time and we don’t think of them as anything other than that. I mean, it happens to be the Packers and the Seahawks, so it’s a big deal. We’ve had some great matchups in the past, so we’ve got to play good football.”

Seattle, ranked 14th in the AP Pro32, is a 2 1/2-point favourite over No. 13 Green Bay.

Seahawks, 26-23

Knockout pool: Green Bay did the job for us on Sunday, and now we go with Arizona. What? Look who the Cardinals are facing.

No. 23 Denver (plus 7) at No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers might be “the other team” in LA, but they’re very solid.

Best bet: Chargers, 30-19

No. 7 Minnesota (plus 2 1-2) at No. 10 Chicago

If Bears win this one, we’ll start believing.

Upset special: Vikings, 22-20

No. 4 Pittsburgh (minus 4 1-2) at No. 24 Jacksonville

Do Steelers remember playoff matchup with Jaguars? Is Pittsburgh the Steel City?

Steelers, 34-20

No. 2 Kansas City (plus 2 1-2) at No. 3 Los Angeles Rams

Game moved from Mexico back to LA. Expect lots of scoring.

Rams, 40-36

No. 8 Carolina (minus 3 1-2) at No. 25 Detroit

Panthers need turnaround coming off real stinker. They’ll get it.

Panthers, 26-24

No. 15 Dallas (plus 3) at No. 19 Atlanta

Falcons need turnaround coming off real stinker. They’ll also get it.

Falcons, 26-19

No. 16 Philadelphia (plus 9) at No. 1 New Orleans

Eagles need turnaround coming off real stinker. Sorry, not here.

Saints, 37-27

No. 12 Tennessee (plus 2 1-2) at No. 18 Indianapolis.

Pro Picks is certain this looks like a crazy choice after what Titans did to Patriots. Still ...

Colts, 21-20

No. 9 Houston (minus 2 1-2) at No. 11 Washington

Two clubs that can begin thinking playoffs with victory here.

Texans, 23-17

No. 26 Tampa Bay (plus 1) at No. 28 New York Giants

At least Giants don’t have to face that other Tampa team, unbeaten UCF.

Giants, 26-24

No. 32 Oakland (plus 4) at No. 31 Arizona

Liked how Cardinals played at KC. Raiders ain’t Chiefs, so ...

Cardinals, 20-10

No. 17 Cincinnati (OFF) at No. 20 Baltimore

Flacco, Jackson or RG3 as Ravens QB? Won’t matter against Bungles’ defence.

Ravens, 29-23

2018 RECORD:

Last week: Against spread (7-6-1). Straight up (8-6)

Season totals: Against spread (72-68-5). Straight up: (98-48-2)

Best bet: 3-7 against spread, 7-3 straight up

Upset special: 7-3 against spread, 6-3-1 straight up

