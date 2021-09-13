Patrick Mahomes dazzles as Kansas City rallies over Browns for 33-29 victory

Open this photo in gallery Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score, and Kansas City came back from a dismal first half against the Cleveland Browns for a 33-29 victory Sunday in a rematch of their divisional playoff game from January.

Tyreek Hill caught 11 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown, and Travis Kelce hauled in a pair of TD catches, including the go-ahead score with 7:02 remaining as the Chiefs finished off their rally from a 22-10 halftime deficit.

KC won its fifth straight against Cleveland, including their 22-17 playoff victory, and its 15th consecutive game in September. They also pushed Andy Reid within one win of reaching 100 with two franchises.

Story continues below advertisement

As for the Browns? They fell to 1-21 in season openers since returning to Cleveland in 1999, extending their NFL mark to 17 consecutive defeats. They haven’t won an opener on the road since the 1994 season.

Baker Mayfield threw for 321 yards, but he was picked off by KC cornerback Mike Hughes with 1:09 left to end any hope of a comeback. Nick Chubb ran for 83 yards and two scores while Kareem Hunt and Jarvis Landry also had TD runs.

The game was a rematch of a physical, defensive-minded playoff game that Kansas City clinched when backup quarterback Chad Henne threw a fourth-down pass to Tyreek Hill for a first down with just over a minute to go.

There wasn’t a whole lot of defence Sunday.

The Browns twice converted fourth downs in KC’s red zone to keep first-half scoring drives alive. Chubb ended the first with his first TD run, and Jarvis Landry scored on fourth down on the second, before Chubb tacked on an 18-yard run through a gaping hole in the rebuilt KC defensive line to make it 22-10 at halftime.

Kansas City finally found some offensive balance in the second half, riding Clyde Edwards-Helaire down the field before Mahomes hit Kelce for a touchdown. That capped a drive that took up half the third quarter and, most importantly for the lackluster Kansas City defence, kept Mayfield and the rest of the Browns offence off the field.

KC nearly ground out the rest of the quarter by turning Chubb’s fumble into Harrison Butker’s second field goal.