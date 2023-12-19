Open this photo in gallery: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nathan Rourke in action during a pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla.Gary McCullough/The Associated Press

The New England Patriots have claimed Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL team announced Tuesday.

The Jaguars placed Rourke on waivers Saturday.

He began the season on Jacksonville’s practice roster and had two stints on the team’s active roster.

By signing Rourke off waivers, the Patriots must place him on their 53-man active roster.

Rourke is in his first NFL season after a standout 2022 CFL campaign with the B.C. Lions.

The 25-year-old Victoria native completed 307-of-406 passes for 4,103 yards with 28 touchdowns in 10 games en route to being named the league’s most outstanding Canadian.