Pittsburgh Steelers take Canadian-born receiver Chase Claypool in second round of NFL draft

Open this photo in gallery In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Chase Claypool, second from left, is congratulated after being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 24, 2020. The Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Canadian receiver Chase Claypool in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night.

The Notre Dame product was the 17th player – and fifth receiver – taken in the second round, 49th overall.

Claypool is the earliest Canadian selected in the draft since 2011 when Baylor offensive lineman Danny Watkins, a native of Kelowna, B.C., went in the first round (No. 23 overall) to Philadelphia and Toronto native Orlando Franklin was snapped up by Denver in the second round (No. 46 overall) out of the University of Miami.

Claypool, a six-foot-four, 238-pound native of Abbotsford, B.C., was Notre Dame’s leading receiver in 2019 with 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 TDs. He registered 150 career receptions for 2,159 yards and 19 touchdowns.

“This man is a touchdown machine that will do well with Ben Roethlisberger and that receiving group,” former NFL star receiver Michael Irvin said on ESPN’s draft telecast.

Claypool raised eyebrows at the NFL combine, covering the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds. He joined former Detroit star Calvin Johnson as the only receivers measuring six foot four and 235 pounds or bigger to run under 4.45 seconds at the combine.

Ottawa’s Neville Gallimore, a defensive tackle with the Oklahoma Sooners, was also expected to be selected some time Friday night.

Both Claypool and Gallimore had been pegged as late first-round NFL picks in various mock drafts. They were also among 58 prospects who were invited to participate virtually in Thursday and Friday’s proceedings.

Draft gurus Mel Kiper Jr. and Daniel Jeremiah saw both as Friday selections (second and third round), following Thursday’s opening round.

The Steelers (8-8) missed the playoffs last year after finishing second in the AFC North. Veteran quarterback Roethlisberger, 38, missed most of the season with an elbow injury.

“What a great pickup with Ben Roethlisberger coming back to expand on that receiving group that they have,” Irvin said.

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner also liked the selection.

“When you look at this team, they’re built around so many different things,” Warner said. “They’re good up front on defence, they’ve got the secondary, they’ve got the offensive line and so I love that they add another weapon on the outside.

“Some good, young receivers to build around JuJu Smith-Schuster. Big Ben is going to be happy. He gets healthy, I like where Pittsburgh is at.”