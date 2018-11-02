QB Mitchell Trubisky excelling as Chicago Bears set to play Buffalo Bills

Bears coach Matt Nagy need not worry about any R-rated remarks that might have been picked up by the microphone he wore in a win over the New York Jets last week.

“Is it good or bad?” asked Nagy, who had forgotten he was miked up in the first place for a 4-minute, 30-second segment posted on the team’s website this week.

“Good? I hope so,” he said. “I know there could be some bad stuff on there.”

Nagy generated rave reviews, with the series of clips shedding further light on how the first-year coach has spurred second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s development as the Bears travel to play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

“I’m going to challenge you right now these two quarters for greatness,” Nagy told Trubisky on the sideline at halftime. “You take this thing over right now.”

Trubisky responded by overseeing three consecutive scoring drives in which the Bears turned a 7-3 lead into a 24-10 win.

He called the pep-talk inspiring.

“When he says that, I think it just makes us more goal-oriented,” Trubisky said. “I think it really just honed me in, made me focus more.”

Trubisky has been on a roll.

His 1,814 yards passing in seven games are 379 yards shy of his total in 12 games last year. He has been especially sharp the past four games with 1,233 yards passing and 13 touchdowns — the most over that span for Chicago since Sid Luckman in 1947.

Coupled with an opportunistic defence, which ranks second in the NFL with 17 takeaways, the Bears (4-3) are off to their best start in five years.

The Bills (2-6), by comparison, are off to their worst start since 2010, and coach Sean McDermott has had difficulty coaxing much out of a patchwork offence.

They haven’t scored a touchdown in two games, and managed just 87 points all season.

And now Buffalo faces the prospect of starting turnover-prone Nathan Peterman on Sunday, with rookie Josh Allen (sprained throwing elbow) ruled out for a third consecutive week and Derek Anderson dealing with concussion-related issues.

This would mark Peterman’s second turn at starting this season, and after he went 5 of 18 for 24 yards and two interceptions through two-plus quarters of a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore.

“I’m thankful for all the opportunities I’ve been through, all the lessons I’ve learned, and ready to be better from them,” said Peterman, who has 10 interceptions in 84 career passing attempts, including a brief playoff appearance. “I’m going to go out there and do my best to get us a win.”