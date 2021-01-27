 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Football

Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli signs extension with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Hamilton Tiger Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli tries to fend off Saskatchewan Roughrider Zack Evans during first half CFL football game action in Hamilton on June 13, 2019.

The Canadian Press

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed quarterback Jeremiah Masoli.

The 32-year-old Masoli started the first six games for the Ticats in 2019 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Backup quarterback Dane Evans then guided the Ticats to the Grey Cup game, where Hamilton lost against Winnipeg.

Masoli will return for his eighth season in Hamilton in 2021. He completed 71.4 per cent of his passes last season while throwing for nine touchdowns and seven interceptions and adding four rushing scores.

The San Francisco native was the East Division’s most outstanding player in 2018 when he threw for 5,209 yards, 28 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

The University of Mississippi product has suited up in 102 career CFL games with 42 starts over seven seasons, all with the Tiger-Cats (2013-19), and sits fourth in franchise history in career completions (1,015), fifth in passing yards (13,110), sixth in pass attempts (1,538), and is tied for sixth in passing touchdowns (70).

“It’s exciting to have Jeremiah back for the 2021 season. He is an established natural leader that has a strong work ethic, as demonstrated by the recovery from his knee injury,” Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a statement.

