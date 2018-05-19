Quarterback Johnny Manziel signs with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Open this photo in gallery Johnny Manziel throws during drills at his alma mater during Texas A&M's football Pro Day in College Station, Texas, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Michael Wyke/The Associated Press

Johnny Manziel is headed to the Hammer.

The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback announced on Twitter early Saturday that he signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Selected out of Texas A&M by the NFL’s Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft — No. 22 overall — Manziel threw as many interceptions (seven) as touchdown passes with the Browns during two seasons.

In 2016, a domestic assault charge against Manziel in Dallas was dismissed after Manziel took an anger management course and participated in the NFL’s substance-abuse program.

In a recent interview, Manziel said he’s been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has stopped drinking alcohol.