Quarterback Johnny Manziel signs with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Johnny Manziel is headed to the Hammer.
The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback announced on Twitter early Saturday that he signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Selected out of Texas A&M by the NFL’s Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft — No. 22 overall — Manziel threw as many interceptions (seven) as touchdown passes with the Browns during two seasons.
In 2016, a domestic assault charge against Manziel in Dallas was dismissed after Manziel took an anger management course and participated in the NFL’s substance-abuse program.
In a recent interview, Manziel said he’s been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has stopped drinking alcohol.
