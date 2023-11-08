The post-season honours continue for Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly.

Kelly, recently named the East Division’s outstanding player nominee, earned a spot on the CFL all-star team Wednesday. Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine league head coaches.

Kelly was among eight Argos named to the squad, the most of any CFL team. That’s not overly surprising as Toronto (16-2) tied the league record for most regular-season victories while establishing a franchise best in that category.

Joining Kelly are centre Darius Ciraco, guard Ryan Hunter, tackle Dejon Allen, linebackers Wynton McManis and Adarius Pickett, defensive back Robertson Daniels and special-teams dynamo Javon Leake.

Kelly enjoyed a record-setting 2023 campaign, his first as Toronto’s starter. He won 15-of-16 starts, the 93.8 win percentage being the best ever by a player with at least 14 starts.

On the season, Kelly completed 270-of-394 passes (68.5 per cent) for 4,244 yards with 19 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also ran for 248 yards and eight TDs – tied for second-most in the CFL – on 40 carries (6.2-yard average).

Ciraco, Hunter and Allen anchored a Toronto offensive line that allowed a CFL-low 19 sacks. Allen is also the East Division nominee for the CFL’s outstanding lineman award.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers placed six players on the team, including CFL rushing leader Brady Oliveira (1,534 yards, West Division outstanding player nominee) and tackle Jermarcus Hardrick (West Division’s top lineman).

The others include receiver Dalton Schoen (second all-star nomination), guard Patrick Neufeld (third), defensive lineman Willie Jefferson (fifth) and cornerback Demerio Houston (first).

Rounding out the offence are receivers Tim White of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Keon Hatcher of the B.C. Lions, Austin Mack of the Montreal Alouettes and Calgary’s Reggie Begelton.

Hatcher was one of five Lions placed on the squad. Joining him are defensive lineman Mathieu Betts (CFL-high 18 sacks, most ever by a Canadian player and West Division’s top defensive player), cornerback Garry Peters, defensive halfback T.J. Lee and kicker Sean Whyte.

The remainder of the defensive team includes tackles Mike Rose of Calgary and Hamilton’s Casey Sayles, Stampeders linebacker Micah Awe and Montreal safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy.

Joining Whyte and Leake on special teams is Ottawa punter Richie Leone, his fifth all-star nod.