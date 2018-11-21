Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky doubtful for Bears’ Thanksgiving matchup with Lions

Open this photo in gallery Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky looks to pass in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on Nov. 18, 2018, in Chicago, Illinois. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears will meet for the second time in 12 days – yet this matchup already looks a lot different.

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago’s starting quarterback, is doubtful for Thursday’s rematch with the Lions because of a right-shoulder injury.

That means Chase Daniel, who has barely played in the NFL since 2014, may take the field for the NFC North-leading Bears under the Thanksgiving spotlight.

“We’re on a short week. So regardless, there’s not a lot you can do. The nice thing about having a guy like Chase, regardless of which direction you go, is I was Chase’s quarterback coach in Kansas City for three years,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said.

“So, I know Chase inside out and he knows me. And so, that’s why you bring in a guy like Chase, is not only for his expertise in this offence, but in the way he handles his position each and every week.”

Trubisky threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns in Chicago’s 34-22 win over the Lions on Nov. 11. Now the teams face each other again less than two weeks later. The Bears (7-3) have won four straight.

Detroit (4-6) is in the middle of a three-game homestand that began with a victory over Carolina last weekend, but rookie running back Kerryon Johnson left that game with a knee injury. He won’t play Thursday.

So both teams have health concerns coming into this game – and they haven’t had much time to adjust to any potential lineup changes. The 32-year-old Daniel has started two games in his NFL career, and he hasn’t attempted a pass since the 2016 season.

“The guy is very versed in the system. He’s played in it for a while,” Detroit coach Matt Patricia said. “A little bit different than Trubisky, but as far as the operation of the offence, none of that really will change.”