WINNIPEG – Chris Streveler is back with the Winnipeg Bombers.

The American quarterback agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the CFL club Wednesday. He returns to Winnipeg after spending the last three seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.

Streveler will back up American starter Zach Collaros.

Streveler first joined the Bombers in 2018 and opened that season as the starter following the retirement of veteran Darian Durant and injury to Matt Nichols. He was also forced back into the starting lineup in 2019 when Nichols was hurt, posting a 3-5 record, but helped Winnipeg win the Grey Cup, the franchise’s first title since 1990.

Streveler started 12 games (4-8) during his tenure with Winnipeg. The 6-foot-1, 216-pound quarterback completed 242-of-374 passes (64.7 per cent) for 2,698 yards with 19 TDs and 19 interceptions. He also ran for 1,167 yards and 22 touchdowns.

In 2019, Streveler ran for 726 yards, the most ever by a Winnipeg quarterback. He broke the previous mark of 541 set in 1960 by Ken Ploen.

Roughriders sign American DB Milligan through 2025 season

REGINA – The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. to a one-year contract extension that will keep him with the CFL club through the 2025 season.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Milligan appeared in just four games last season before suffering a foot injury. He still registered 17 tackles (two for loss) and two interceptions.

The 29-year-old played in 17 regular-season games in 2022, recording 71 tackles, 11 special-teams tackles, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Before coming to Canada, Milligan spent time in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts.

Ottawa Redblacks extend LB Griffen, release Canadian OL Ruby

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Redblacks signed American linebacker Frankie Griffin to a contract extension Wednesday that will keep him with the club through the 2025 season.

The CFL club also released Canadian offensive lineman Jacob Ruby. He joined the Redblacks after being let go by Edmonton Elks in August, 2021 for breaching their COVID-19 protocols.

Griffin appeared in 14 regular-season games last season, recording 79 tackles and an interception with Ottawa.

Ruby, 31, of London, Ont., had spent the last two seasons with Ottawa. The 6-foot-7, 325-pound Ruby was selected in the first round, No. 8 overall by Montreal in the 2015 CFL draft and has appeared in 96 career regular-season contests with the Alouettes (2015-17), Edmonton (2017-19, 2021) and Ottawa (2022-23).