Football

Quarterback Trevor Harris signs extension with Edmonton Eskimos

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Quarterback Trevor Harris has signed extension contract with Edmonton Eskimos.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The Edmonton Eskimos have extended the contract of starting quarterback Trevor Harris, keeping him with the CFL team through the 2022 season.

Harris originally signed with the Eskimos before last season, leaving the Ottawa Redblacks.

The 33-year-old Harris was second in the CFL with 4,027 passing yards in 13 games last season. Harris completed 343-of-478 passes (71.8 per cent) with 16 touchdowns. He also rushed for six majors.

After the Eskimos finished fourth in the West, Harris set a playoff record for consecutive completions (22) and completion percentage (92.3 per cent) in a road win over the Montreal Alouettes in the East semifinal.

The Eskimos then lost to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East final.

“I’m grateful to be in Edmonton for the long haul. I have a deep conviction that we have something special building here and I wanted to show it through this contract, and I am thrilled to be part of it,” Harris said in a statement. “I can promise there will never be a day taken for granted that I get to be in the Green and Gold and the quarterback here. I’m viciously motivated to deliver daily for our fans and this city.”

Last season, Harris was twice named CFL player of the week (Week 1, Week 10) and CFL player of the month (June, August).

Prior to Edmonton, Harris spent four seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2012-15) and three with the Redblacks (2016-18).

“Trevor gives us a chance to win every game that he steps on the field and his leadership and dedication off the field are second to none,” Eskimos general manager Brock Sunderland said. “We’re thrilled to keep him in the Green and Gold for the next three years and now we can start building around him.”

