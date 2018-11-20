 Skip to main content

Queen's football coach Pat Sheahan steps down after 19 seasons and a Vanier Cup

Queen’s football coach Pat Sheahan steps down after 19 seasons and a Vanier Cup

KINGSTON, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Queen's University Golden Gaels head coach Pat Sheahan leads practice session ahead of the 2009 Vanier Cup at Laval University in Quebec City.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

One of the most successful coaches in Canadian university football history is stepping down.

The Queen’s Gaels announced Tuesday that Pat Sheahan will turn over the reins for the 2019 season after 19 years at the helm of the squad.

The native of Brockville, Ont., has been a U Sports coach for 30 seasons — 11 with the Concordia Stingers before taking over at Queen’s in 2000.

Sheahan’s highlight was a Vanier Cup in 2009. A three-time Ontario coach of the year and the national coach of the year in 2008, Sheahan is fifth in U Sports with 165 career regular season wins.

Sheahan will serve as a special adviser to the Queen’s athletics department until June 2019. The school says a search for a new coach will begin immediately.

“It has been an honour to lead this team, and hundreds of talented student-athletes, for the past 19 years,” Sheahan said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of all we accomplished during my time at Queen’s, highlighted by our 2009 Vanier Cup win and the 2016 opening of the new Richardson Stadium. I have also had the privilege of working with dozens of dedicated coaches over the years, and know we could not have achieved the successes we did without each and every one of them.”

