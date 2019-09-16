Rams defeat Saints in title game rematch, while Bills, Seahawks, Packers, Cowboys and even Lions also win

With Drew Brees watching from the sideline with an injured hand, the Los Angeles Rams didn’t need a no-call to beat the New Orleans Saints again.
Jared Goff passed for 283 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score, and the Rams stopped New Orleans from scoring an offensive touchdown for the first time since 2016 during Los Angeles’ 27-9 victory Sunday in a rematch of last season’s NFC championship game.
The much-anticipated matchup changed dramatically when Brees was injured late in the first quarter. His throwing hand collided with Aaron Donald’s outstretched hand while he threw an incompletion on the Saints’ second drive, and the NFL’s career leader in yards passing spent the afternoon on the Coliseum sideline with his thumb heavily wrapped.
Teddy Bridgewater went 17 of 30 for 165 yards and Alvin Kamara rushed for just 45 yards for the Saints (1-1), who seemed discombobulated without their long-time quarterback. New Orleans didn’t score an offensive touchdown for only the fourth time in 13-plus seasons under coach Sean Payton, who got a lengthy contract extension before the game.
Todd Gurley rushed for 63 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season late in the third quarter of this rematch of the Rams’ 26-23 overtime win in New Orleans last January. That game turned on the infamous uncalled pass interference late in regulation by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, who had six tackles in the rematch.
This one also had refereeing drama that left the Saints steamed: New Orleans’ Cameron Jordan had a long fumble return for a touchdown wiped out in the second quarter. The play initially was ruled an incomplete pass before video review determined Goff had fumbled, but Jordan’s long return didn’t count because officials had blown the play dead.
But the Saints were crushed by 11 penalties for 87 yards, while the Rams’ offense recovered from a slow start to make three straight touchdown drives in the second half.
Shortly after Brandin Cooks caught a TD pass, Cooper Kupp made the play of the game with a spectacular 67-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter. Goff scored after Kupp was ruled down at the 1 by video review. Kupp finished with five catches for 120 yards, while Goff surpassed 10,000 career yards passing.
This matchup between two of the most prolific offenses in NFL history was definitely not a fireworks show, between Brees’ absence and the inconsistent performance of Los Angeles coach Sean McVay’s offense. The Rams failed to score a touchdown in the first half for only the third time in McVay’s tenure.
Donald also missed part of the first half with a back injury, but the two-time Defensive Player of the Year returned to lead the Rams’ impressive defensive effort.
The game was the Rams’ final home opener at the 96-year-old Coliseum: They’ll move into SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next season. The Rams and Chargers unveiled the name of their multibillion-dollar complex before the game.
Elsewhere in the NFL on Sunday:
SEAHAWKS 28, STEELERS 26
PITTSBURGH _ Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns, including a 28-yard rainbow to D.K. Metcalf midway through the fourth quarter, and the Seattle Seahawks held off the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-26 on Sunday.
The Steelers lost starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to a right-elbow injury late in the first half and fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2013, despite solid play from backup Mason Rudolph, who threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes to Vance McDonald.
Roethlisberger began flexing his right arm after an incompletion late in the second quarter. He stayed in to finish the drive before jogging to the locker room. When the 37-year-old QB emerged for the second half, he was wearing a white cap while Rudolph, taken in the third round of the 2018 draft, took the first meaningful snaps of his career.
Rudolph completed 12 of 19 passes for 112 yards, the two scores and an interception, but couldn’t quite keep pace with Wilson and the Seahawks (2-0).
Wilson was 29 of 35 for 300 yards and the three TDs, becoming the fifth-fastest quarterback in league history to reach 200 career touchdown passes (114 games). Wilson also ran four times for 24 yards, most of it coming on Seattle’s final drive as the Seahawks protected a two-point lead.
A week after escaping Cincinnati with a one-point win, a game in which coach Pete Carroll said his team wasn’t particularly crisp, the Seahawks took advantage of a series of mental mistakes by the Steelers (0-2) to win in Pittsburgh for the first time in 20 years.
COLTS 19, TITANS 17
NASHVILLE _ Jacoby Brissett became the latest Indianapolis quarterback to top Tennessee, throwing a four-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton with 4:38 left. Brissett had come up empty for Indianapolis against Tennessee, losing both games he started against the Titans in 2017. After Andrew Luck retired with a perfect 11-0 record against the Titans, Brissett picked up right where Luck left off. He passed for 146 yards and three TDs. The Colts (1-1) also sacked Marcus Mariota four times on a day when Adam Vinatieri, the NFL’s oldest player and career scoring leader but in an early-season slump, missed two extra points. It was Indianapolis’s 14th win in its past 16 games against Tennessee over all.
RAVENS 23, CARDINALS 17
BALTIMORE _ Lamar Jackson kept the Cardinals guessing all afternoon, supplementing an effective passing attack with more than an occasional jaunt out of the pocket. Jackson threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 120 yards in a showdown between two of the league’s most exciting young quarterbacks. After achieving a perfect passer rating and throwing five TD passes in a season-opening 59-10 rout of Miami, Jackson wasn’t quite as sharp through the air, but far more effective with his legs. He ran 16 times (including two kneel-downs at the end), juking and twisting past defenders for key gains — especially when the Cardinals were dropping back in passing situations. The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner outdid the 2018 Heisman winner, Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, who went 25 for 40 for 349 yards, but fell short of carrying the Cardinals to a second straight fourth-quarter comeback.
TEXANS 13, JAGUARS 12
HOUSTON _ Justin Reid stopped Leonard Fournette on a two-point conversion attempt with 36 seconds left. Houston led by 13-6 in the fourth quarter when Jacksonville rookie Gardner Minshew led a long drive that included an 18-yard run on fourth-and-10, and he capped it with a four-yard TD pass to DJ Chark.
BILLS 28, GIANTS 14
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. _ Somewhat maligned Josh Allen ran for a touchdown, threw for another and the Bills claimed the bragging rights of New York. Buffalo has its first 2-0 start since 2014, and only the third in 11 mostly fruitless years. Devin Singletary scored on a 14-yard run and Frank Gore iced the game with a one-yard plunge into the end zone with 5:53 to play, as the Bills completed the New York/New Jersey sweep at MetLife Stadium. They beat the Jets last weekend.
49ERS 41, BENGALS 17
CINCINNATI _ Jimmy Garoppolo tied his career high with three touchdown passes and the 49ers completed a sweet and satisfying week in the Buckeye State. Rather than return to the West Coast after their opening 31-17 win in Tampa Bay, the 49ers headed to Youngstown, Ohio, where they worked out on a soccer field, enjoyed a local ice cream shop and rested at a Holiday Inn. Then they started their trek west with a resounding and notable win. The 49ers improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2012. The Niners piled up 573 total yards, their highest total in seven years.
PACKERS 21, VIKINGS 16
GREEN BAY, Wis. _ Aaron Rodgers threw two early touchdowns on a day and put on quite a show — particularly early. Rodgers completed nine of his first 10 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns, and had a perfect 158.3 rating through the first quarter. He finished 22 of 34 for 209 yards. The Packers improved to 2-0 under new coach Matt LaFleur after opening the NFL’s 100th season with a victory at rival Chicago. They also beat the Vikings (1-1) for the fifth time in the past seven games at Lambeau Field.
COWBOYS 31, WASHINGTON 21
LANDOVER, Md. _ Dak Prescott carved up the Washington defence with his arm and his legs, completing 26 of 30 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 69 yards. A week after putting up a perfect 158.3 QB rating, Prescott responded from an interception to lead Dallas (2-0) on consecutive touchdown drives of 97, 83 and 75 yards. He’s the first Cowboys quarterback to compile seven touchdown passes in the first two games of the season since Don Meredith in 1966.
LIONS 13, CHARGERS 10
DETROIT _ Matthew Stafford threw a go-ahead, 31-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay midway through the fourth quarter and Darius Slay made an interception in the end zone with 1:03 left. Detroit (1-0-1) overcame Stafford’s two interceptions, Slay giving up a lot of receptions and Matt Prater missing an extra point and a field goal. Rivers was 21 of 36 for 293 yards and an interception as the Chargers fell to 1-1.
CHIEFS 28, RAIDERS 10
OAKLAND _ Patrick Mahomes bounced back from the first scoreless opening quarter of his career in the regular season by throwing four touchdown passes in a near perfect second period that led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory. The Raiders (1-1) held Mahomes in check for the opening 15 minutes before he carved up an overmatched defence with big play after big play in the second quarter for the Chiefs (2-0). Mahomes didn’t take long to strike, finding Demarcus Robinson open on a blown coverage for a 44-yard touchdown pass on the first play in the second quarter. He didn’t slow down from there.
BEARS 16, BRONCOS 14
DENVER _ Eddy Pineiro kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Chicago Bears a wild win over the Broncos and their former defensive co-ordinator Vic Fangio, whose gutsy two-point call 31 seconds earlier had given Denver the lead. The Broncos (0-2) thought time had expired when Mitchell Trubisky stepped up and threw a 25-yard pass to Allen Robinson on fourth-and-15 from his 40-yard line. Robinson was tackled at the Denver 35 by Chris Harris Jr. The clock showed all zeroes and both teams milled around on the field not knowing whether to celebrate a win or lament a loss. Then referee Adrian Hill announced there was one second remaining and Chicago was using its last timeout. Pineiro’s winner sent the Bears (1-1) streaming back onto the field in celebration of a victory that seemed so unlikely after they’d surrendered the lead moments earlier.