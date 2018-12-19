 Skip to main content

Football Ravens, Chargers chasing divisional leaders into Saturday matchup

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Ravens, Chargers chasing divisional leaders into Saturday matchup

Barry Wilner
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

When they meet Saturday night in one of several intriguing games in the penultimate week of the NFL season, the Ravens and Chargers will be chasers. By Sunday night, they could be leaders.

Baltimore (8-6) trails Pittsburgh (8-5-1) by a half-game in the AFC North. The Chargers (11-3) are tied with Kansas City for the AFC West lead – and the conference’s best record – but the Chiefs hold the tiebreaker.

So the winner will be in solid position for the playoffs; L.A. is already in. Plus, the Steelers and Chiefs have very difficult road tests.

Story continues below advertisement

“They’re playing outstanding football,” Ravens safety Eric Weddle said of his former team. “We’ve got everything in our hands, as do they, so it’s going to be an amazing game, one that will define where our season goes from there.”

Baltimore, ranked 12th in the AP Pro32 poll, is a 4½-point underdog at the No. 2 Chargers, which have had an extended rest after a sensational comeback win at Kansas City on Dec. 13.

Prediction: Chargers, 27-24

Knockout pool: Baltimore struggled a bit but then “Lamared” the Bucs. Next up, try Tennessee.

No. 27 Cincinnati (plus 7) at No. 16 Cleveland

Hard to believe we’re going with the Browns as our top choice. We are.

Best bet: Browns, 23-13

No. 20 Green Bay (minus 1) at No. 29 New York Jets

Tempted by Houston and Seattle, but see this as an ...

Story continues below advertisement

Upset special: J-E-T-S, 20-17

No. 5 Los Angeles Rams (minus 14) at No. 32 Arizona

The Rams’ offence needs to wake up for 60 minutes. This is the time.

Prediction: Rams, 40-10

No. 8 Pittsburgh (plus 5½) at No. 1 New Orleans

The Saints’ offence needs to wake up for 60 minutes. This is the time.

Prediction: Saints, 34-24

No. 6 Houston (plus 2½) at No. 15 Philadelphia

Such a huge game for both sides. In Foles we trust.

Story continues below advertisement

Prediction: Eagles, 24-23

No. 3 Kansas City (minus 2½) at No. 10 Seattle

The Chiefs could go from the No. 1 seed to a wild card, especially if they lose here.

Prediction: Seahawks, 26-24

No. 23 New York Giants (plus 9½) at No. 9 Indianapolis

The Colts believe they are playoff bound. The Giants won’t get in the way.

Prediction: Colts, 30-20

No. 18 Washington (plus 10) at No. 14 Tennessee, Saturday

The Titans believe they are playoff bound. Washington won’t get in the way.

Story continues below advertisement

Prediction: Titans, 22-15

No. 24 Tampa Bay (plus 7) at No. 11 Dallas

Dallas came back to Earth last week, it should soar this week.

Prediction: Cowboys, 26-13

No. 25 (tie) Buffalo (plus 13) at No. 7 New England

No more road nightmares for the Patriots, who are 6-0 at Foxborough.

Prediction: Patriots, 30-23

No. 13 Minnesota (minus 5½) at No. 25 (tie) Detroit

A wild-card spot could depend on win here for the Vikings.

Prediction: Vikings, 26-14

No. 4 Chicago (minus 3½) at No. 28 San Francisco

The Niners won’t be intimidated by the Bears’ D after handling the Seahawks’ D.

Prediction: Bears, 17-13

No. 22 Atlanta (plus 3) at No. 19 Carolina

Ron Rivera deserves better than what the players have delivered. Dan Quinn, too.

Prediction: Panthers, 21-20

No. 21 Denver (minus 2½) at No. 31 Oakland, Monday night

The last home game in the Bay Area for the Raiders?

Prediction: Broncos, 19-13

No. 30 Jacksonville (plus 4½) at No. 17 Miami

At least it should be sunny for this one.

Prediction: Dolphins, 23-20

2018 RECORD

Last week: Against spread (7-8-1). Straight up (9-7)

Season totals: Against spread (110-101-8). Straight up: (145-77-2)

Best bet: 5-10 against spread, 10-5 straight up

Upset special: 8-7 against spread, 7-7-1 straight up

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers