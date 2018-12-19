Ravens, Chargers chasing divisional leaders into Saturday matchup

When they meet Saturday night in one of several intriguing games in the penultimate week of the NFL season, the Ravens and Chargers will be chasers. By Sunday night, they could be leaders.

Baltimore (8-6) trails Pittsburgh (8-5-1) by a half-game in the AFC North. The Chargers (11-3) are tied with Kansas City for the AFC West lead – and the conference’s best record – but the Chiefs hold the tiebreaker.

So the winner will be in solid position for the playoffs; L.A. is already in. Plus, the Steelers and Chiefs have very difficult road tests.

“They’re playing outstanding football,” Ravens safety Eric Weddle said of his former team. “We’ve got everything in our hands, as do they, so it’s going to be an amazing game, one that will define where our season goes from there.”

Baltimore, ranked 12th in the AP Pro32 poll, is a 4½-point underdog at the No. 2 Chargers, which have had an extended rest after a sensational comeback win at Kansas City on Dec. 13.

Prediction: Chargers, 27-24

Knockout pool: Baltimore struggled a bit but then “Lamared” the Bucs. Next up, try Tennessee.

No. 27 Cincinnati (plus 7) at No. 16 Cleveland

Hard to believe we’re going with the Browns as our top choice. We are.

Best bet: Browns, 23-13

No. 20 Green Bay (minus 1) at No. 29 New York Jets

Tempted by Houston and Seattle, but see this as an ...

Upset special: J-E-T-S, 20-17

No. 5 Los Angeles Rams (minus 14) at No. 32 Arizona

The Rams’ offence needs to wake up for 60 minutes. This is the time.

Prediction: Rams, 40-10

No. 8 Pittsburgh (plus 5½) at No. 1 New Orleans

The Saints’ offence needs to wake up for 60 minutes. This is the time.

Prediction: Saints, 34-24

No. 6 Houston (plus 2½) at No. 15 Philadelphia

Such a huge game for both sides. In Foles we trust.

Prediction: Eagles, 24-23

No. 3 Kansas City (minus 2½) at No. 10 Seattle

The Chiefs could go from the No. 1 seed to a wild card, especially if they lose here.

Prediction: Seahawks, 26-24

No. 23 New York Giants (plus 9½) at No. 9 Indianapolis

The Colts believe they are playoff bound. The Giants won’t get in the way.

Prediction: Colts, 30-20

No. 18 Washington (plus 10) at No. 14 Tennessee, Saturday

The Titans believe they are playoff bound. Washington won’t get in the way.

Prediction: Titans, 22-15

No. 24 Tampa Bay (plus 7) at No. 11 Dallas

Dallas came back to Earth last week, it should soar this week.

Prediction: Cowboys, 26-13

No. 25 (tie) Buffalo (plus 13) at No. 7 New England

No more road nightmares for the Patriots, who are 6-0 at Foxborough.

Prediction: Patriots, 30-23

No. 13 Minnesota (minus 5½) at No. 25 (tie) Detroit

A wild-card spot could depend on win here for the Vikings.

Prediction: Vikings, 26-14

No. 4 Chicago (minus 3½) at No. 28 San Francisco

The Niners won’t be intimidated by the Bears’ D after handling the Seahawks’ D.

Prediction: Bears, 17-13

No. 22 Atlanta (plus 3) at No. 19 Carolina

Ron Rivera deserves better than what the players have delivered. Dan Quinn, too.

Prediction: Panthers, 21-20

No. 21 Denver (minus 2½) at No. 31 Oakland, Monday night

The last home game in the Bay Area for the Raiders?

Prediction: Broncos, 19-13

No. 30 Jacksonville (plus 4½) at No. 17 Miami

At least it should be sunny for this one.

Prediction: Dolphins, 23-20

2018 RECORD

Last week: Against spread (7-8-1). Straight up (9-7)

Season totals: Against spread (110-101-8). Straight up: (145-77-2)

Best bet: 5-10 against spread, 10-5 straight up

Upset special: 8-7 against spread, 7-7-1 straight up