Football

Receiver Brandon Banks tops Hamilton Ticats’ list of 13 East Division all-stars

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Brandon Banks (16) fends off Ottawa Redblacks linebacker Kevin Brown II (31) during first half CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont. on Oct. 19, 2019.

Peter Power/The Canadian Press

Record-setting receiver Brandon Banks topped the list of 13 Hamilton Tiger-Cats placed on the East Division all-star squad Wednesday.

Banks finished the regular season as the CFL’s leading receiver. The 5-foot-7, 150-pound dynamo had a club-record 112 catches for 1,550 yards and 13 touchdowns to secure Hamilton’s nomination for the league’s outstanding player award.

It’s also the sixth straight season Banks has been named an East Division all-star. And the 13 division all-stars is a franchise-best for Hamilton (15-3), which also established a single-season mark for regular-season victories.

Other Ticats named to the East squad include: receiver Bralon Addison, tackles Chris Van Zeyl and Ryker Mathews, guard Brandon Revenberg. Hamilton’s representatives on the defence include: defensive linemen Dylan Wynn and Ja’Gared Davis, linebacker Simoni Lawrence, cornerback Delvin Breaux, halfback Richard Leonard and safety Tunde Adeleke.

Kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and returner Frankie Williams also secured all-star spots.

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. was among the Montreal Alouettes’ nine all-star nominations. Joining him on the squad were running back Will Stanback, receiver Eugene Lewis, centre Kristian Matte, defensive lineman John Bowman, linebacker Henoc Muamba and defensive backs Tommie Campbell, Patrick Levels and Greg Reid.

The Toronto Argonauts had three players named – receivers Derel Walker and S.J. Green and defensive lineman Cleyon Laing – while guard Nolan MacMillan and punter Richie Leone were Ottawa’s nominees.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders put eight players on the West Division squad, including quarterback Cody Fajardo. Also named were receiver Shaq Evans, offensive lineman Dan Clark, defensive lineman Charleston Hughes, linebackers Solomon Elimimian and Derrick Moncrief, safety Mike Edem and punter Jon Ryan.

Receiver Reggie Begelton was among six Calgary Stampeders named to the squad. Fellow receiver Eric Rogers, offensive linemen Derek Dennis and Shane Bergman, cornerback Tre Roberson and halfback DaShaun Amos were the others.

CFL rushing leader Andrew Harris earned his sixth all-star nomination in topping the six Winnipeg Blue Bombers selected. Offensive lineman Stanley Bryant (the CFL’s top lineman the past two years), defensive lineman Willie Jefferson, defensive backs Winston Rose and Marcus Sayles and special-teams ace Mike Miller were also selected.

The Edmonton Eskimos had five players selected, including linebacker Larry Dean. The others were: receiver Greg Ellingson; defensive linemen Mike Moore and Almondo Sewell; and guard Matt O’Donnell.

Receiver Bryan Burnham and kicker Sergio Castillo were the BC Lions’ lone representatives.

