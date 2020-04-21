 Skip to main content
Redblacks sign former Ticats star Jalen Saunders to one-year contract

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
The Tiger-Cats have re-signed international wide receiver Jalen Saunders.

Peter Power/The Canadian Press

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed free agent receiver Jalen Saunders to a one-year contract.

The 27-year-old from Stockton, Calif., played the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

He had 1,170 yards and four touchdowns for the Ticats in 2017, and 739 yards and two touchdowns in 2018 before suffering a knee injury nine games into the season.

Hamilton cut Saunders before the 2019 season. He was selected by the Houston Roughnecks in the 2020 XFL draft and placed on injured reserve before the start of the season. The XFL cancelled the remained of its inaugural season and filed for bankruptcy last week,

Saunders was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round in 2014 and dressed for nine games with the Jets and New Orleans Saints that season. He also spent time on NFL rosters with Arizona, Seattle, New England and Chicago.

