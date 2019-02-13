Redblacks sign quarterback Jonathon Jennings after Trevor Harris leaves for Edmonton

Open this photo in gallery Jonathon Jennings, seen here in action against the Argonauts on Oct. 6, 2018, has signed with the Ottawa Redblacks. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed quarterback Jonathon Jennings to a one-year contract.

Jennings has 980 completions for 12,497 yards and 66 touchdowns in 51 career games over four seasons with the B.C. Lions.

He had his most successful season in 2016, when the Columbus, Ohio, native threw for 5,226 yards and 27 touchdowns.

The move comes after former Ottawa quarterback Trevor Harris signed with Edmonton on Tuesday, the opening day of free agency.

“We are very excited to add a player of Jonathon’s pedigree to our roster,” Redblacks general manager Marcel Desjardins said in a statement. “His experience and ability will add depth and competition to the Redblacks QB position.”

Jennings joins a group of quarterbacks in Ottawa that includes Dominique Davis, Danny Collins and Will Ardnt.

The Redblacks also signed Canadian offensive lineman Philippe Gagnon, American receiver Ryan Lankford and defensive back/returner Troy Stoudermire on Wednesday.

Gagnon spent the past three seasons with Montreal, which drafted him second overall in 2016.

Lankford played the last two seasons with Winnipeg, while Stoudermire comes to Ottawa after spending last year in Calgary.

LEMON BACK IN DOUBLE-BLUE

Shawn Lemon is back with the Toronto Argonauts.

The veteran American defensive lineman signed with Toronto for reportedly one year Wednesday after becoming a CFL free agent Tuesday. Lemon had 11 sacks in 2018 after splitting the season between the Argos and B.C.

Lemon has also spent time in the CFL with Saskatchewan (2011, 2016), Edmonton (2012), Calgary (2013, 2014) and Ottawa (2015). He was an East Division all-star in 2016 after registering a career-high 14 sacks and is a two-time Grey Cup champion.

The Argos also signed American defensive end Tobi Antigha, who spent the last two seasons with Saskatchewan. The 25-year-old had 21 tackles, two sacks, and three interceptions, one of which was returned 52 yards for a touchdown, last year.

RIDERS SIGN VETERAN RECEIVER WATSON

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian free-agent Cory Watson to a one-year contract.

The six-foot-three, 211-pound Watson spent last season with B.C., registering 38 catches for 406 yards and three TDs. Watson, 34, is entering his ninth CFL campaign having also spent time with Winnipeg and Edmonton.

The native of Dollard des Ormeaux, Que., earned a Grey Cup ring with Edmonton in 2015. In 133 career CFL games, Watson has 328 receptions for 3,737 yards and 16 TDs.

LIONS ADD RUNNING BACK

The B.C. Lions have signed American running back John White to a one-year deal.

The five-foot-eight, 185-pound White had 400 yards on 78 carries for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last year.

“John was another primary target of ours heading into this free agency period and we’re ecstatic to bring him into the fold,” Lions GM Ed Hervey said in a statement. “He runs with power, protects the passer when needed and can effectively catch the ball coming out of the backfield. Most importantly, John represents the kind of experience, depth and competition we want to have at every position on the field heading into training camp.”

Before joining Hamilton, White played four seasons for Edmonton.

The Lions also added a trio of Canadians – linebacker Terrell Davis, wide receiver Joshua Stanford and defensive back Josh Woodman.

Davis, a native of Victoria, B.C., played for Hamilton the last three years.

Stanford, from Mississauga, Ont., split time between Saskatchewan and Montreal last season. Woodman, of Chatham, Ont., comes to B.C. after a three-year run with Edmonton.

STAMPS RE-SIGN LAW

The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed American defensive lineman Cordarro Law.

aw made nine starts for the Stamps at defensive end last season and recorded 16 tackles. He started both post-season games and recorded five tackles en route to the Grey Cup.

“When he’s been on field during his time with the Stampeders, Cordarro has been a disruptive force,” Stampeders president/GM John Hufnagel said in a statement. “He’s an important part of our defence and I look forward to seeing him have a healthy and productive season in 2019.”

Over two stints in Calgary, Law has played 31 regular-season games and recorded 22 sacks.