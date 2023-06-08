Open this photo in gallery: Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli throws a pass during a game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, in Regina, on July 8, 2022.Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

The Ottawa Redblacks’ season isn’t even officially underway, and the CFL club is already facing adversity.

The Redblacks set to open the regular season Saturday in Montreal without their No. 1 quarterback. Head coach Bob Dyce said Tuesday that Jeremiah Masoli will at least the first two weeks of the season as he recovers from a broken leg.

Masoli sustained the season-ending injury last year during a Week 5 game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. While recovery and rehabilitation have gone well, both Masoli and the Redblacks feel he needs additional time to recover, which puts backup pivot Nick Arbuckle in the spotlight.

“Not too much of a change for me in terms of my mentality,” said Masoli. “I’m taking it day-by-day, keeping tabs on how the leg feels, how the body feels and all that.”

Masoli said he feels close to being ready and is eyeing a June 30 home game against Edmonton as a potential return date.

Arbuckle, the highest paid backup in the league, chose to re-sign with the Redblacks during the off-season, saying Ottawa felt comfortable for his young family.

“We were excited when we signed Nick (Arbuckle) as a free agent and we knew he would likely have to play some games this year,” Dyce said. “So, whether it’s Game 1, 1 and 2, or whether it’s Game 8 and 9 ... we knew there was an opportunity and we’re excited he decided to resign back here and we’re excited to watch him play.”

Masoli is not the only key piece missing the start of the season. Linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox is also expected to miss the first two weeks of the season with a hamstring injury.

Santos-Knox was signed in the off-season to replace Avery Williams, who was released in February and has since signed with Montreal. Santos-Knox was named an East Division all-star for the first time in his career after making 105 defensive tackles in 17 games.

Ottawa’s receiving corps will be without Shaq Evans after he broke a finger in a pre-season game against Montreal and will need veterans Jaelon Acklin and Nate Behar and second-year player Justin Hardy, to carry much of the workload.

Defensive back Money Hunter (torn pectoral muscle) is out for an extended period of time, while receiver Siaosi Mariner (hamstring) is questionable to start the season.

Defensive end Lorenzo Mauldin, the CFL’s outstanding defensive player last season, will be looking to prove that last year’s impressive performance wasn’t a one-off.

Mauldin set a Redblacks single-season record in 2022 with a CFL-leading 17 sacks and recorded 43 tackles. He was the bright light in an otherwise dreadful season and will be looking to once again be a difference maker.

The Redblacks were 2-2-0 against the Alouettes last year, with both wins coming on the road. They open at home June 15 against the Calgary Stampeders, then enjoy their first bye of the season in Week 3 which should hopefully allow some of the injured to recover.

The Redblacks, who will be looking to advance to the post-season for the first time since 2018, will need to significantly improve their play at TD Place. They were winless there last season and are 1-23 at home since June 2019.

Head coach: Bob Dyce, first season

Last year: 4-14-0

Key players

Jeremiah Masoli: The quarterback is entering his second season with the Redblacks, but is coming off a broken leg. While the team is optimistic he’ll be back soon, his early absence could make things difficult for the team. Fans and players are eager to see what Masoli can do for the Redblacks.

LB Jovan Santos-Knox: An integral part of Hamilton’s defence, Santos-Knox was seen as a key addition to Ottawa’s defence after signing a two-year deal in the off-season. Ottawa will be relying on him heavily once he returns.

The big question:

Will the Redblacks be able to overcome injuries to a number of key players and stay competitive before the season slips away.