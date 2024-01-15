Open this photo in gallery: Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli warms-up prior to a game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, in Hamilton, Ont., on July 8, 2023.Peter Power/The Canadian Press

Veteran quarterback Jeremiah Masoli has a new deal with the Ottawa Redblacks.

Masoli, 35, was due a $100,000 bonus Monday as part of his previous agreement with the CFL club.

Ottawa could have released Masoli to avoid paying the stipend, but the two sides agreed to a revised contact for the upcoming season.

As part of the new agreement, Masoli reportedly received a $45,000 bonus as part of a $133,800 base salary. He could earn up to $236,800 with incentives.

The five-foot-10, 208-pound Masoli joined the Redblacks before the 2022 season. But he sustained a season-ending leg injury in 2022 that forced him to miss the first three games last year.

In his first game of the ‘23 campaign, Masoli sustained a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in a 21-13 loss to Hamilton on July 8.

The former Oregon star has appeared in just five games through two seasons with Ottawa, completing 90-of-136 passes (66.1 per cent) for 1,220 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Over 10 CFL campaigns with Hamilton and Ottawa, Masoli sports a 66.5 per cent completion average with 16,675 passing yards, 82 TDs and 53 interceptions while rushing for 1,546 yards (5.9-yard average) and 20 touchdowns.

The usual recovery time for ACL injuries is eight-to-12 months.

Ottawa now has Masoli, Dustin Crum, Tyrie Adams (also recovering from injury), Tyrrell Pigrome and Jake Dunniway under contract. But Masoli has experience with new offensive co-ordinator Tommy Condell’s offence from their days with the Tiger-Cats.

The Redblacks are also expected to be in the running for Winnipeg quarterback Dru Brown when CFL free agency opens next month.