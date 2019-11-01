Retirement is just an action-packed sequel to Gronk and Mr. Recovery’s excellent adventure

Open this photo in gallery Only 30, Gronkowski retired abruptly last spring. Richard Shotwell/The Associated Press

After fidgeting through 15 minutes of an interview, Rob Gronkowski has finally been asked something he feels deeply about – hangover cures.

“First off, if you go too hard – and I can tell you this from experience – you gotta take that punishment for a couple of hours. You gotta take the pain.”

All right.

Story continues below advertisement

“But if it’s just a decent night out, I would start off with an I.V. An I.V. with all the vitamins. They got nausea stuff in there. That’s huge.”

Sure.

“Okay, a mineral bath with the Epsom salts. An oxygen tank. You go in the infrared sauna.”

So what you’re telling me is that if I want to cure a hangover, I need to play on an NFL team. Who has access to intravenous?

“Oh, no, dude. Dude. They got I.V. services,” Gronkowski says. “I’m fortunate enough to make a good amount of money. That’s when I spend it – when I truly need it. Like getting 20 I.V.s for 20 of my friends on vacation. That’s where it’s at.”

So if you were worried that retirement from football would tame its wildest wildman, apparently not.

Gronkowski may have been the best tight-end in NFL history. A 270-pound sprinter with the hands of an oversized tree frog. Three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots. Tom Brady’s favourite touchdown target.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But Gronkowski’s real legend was born out of his non-threatening frat-boy personality. He was Bill and Ted combined, and all his adventures were excellent. There was that time in Vegas. And that other time in Vegas. And that really crazy one in Vegas.

We meet this week in a downtown Toronto hotel ballroom. He’s in Canada promoting a line of cannabis-based health products, CBD Medic. Gronkowski is an investor and spokesman.

They’re setting up for an event. Everyone is in business attire. Gronkowski is wearing a T-shirt, pajama-bottom sweatpants and high-top sneakers. Not the fashion sort. More the Value Village sort.

He’s drinking coffee out of a fine-china cup. It looks like he’s sipping from a thimble.

Only 30, Gronkowski retired abruptly last spring. A lot of people think it’s more of a sabbatical, that he’ll return to the game soon. Gronkowski enjoys teasing about this idea.

So are you retired? Like, retired retired?

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s retirement right now, baby,” Gronkowski says.

It is hard to picture Gronkowski retired. Sitting around his house doing pull-ups shirtless and in jeans beside an industrial speaker while a strobe light goes off. Or something.

Gronkowski still looks like a player – a strange mix of impossibly lean and impossibly big. At certain points, he will reach out to emphasize a point by touching you on the knee. It feels like being petted by a bear.

He is a twitchy person who laughs a lot, mostly at himself. Sitting still clearly pains him.

“You gotta stay busy, man. Which I have,” Gronkowski says. “When you’re not busy, you start making the wrong decisions easily, man. I been there, too. I’ve learned my lessons. I’ve made many wrong decisions before.”

This is not said warningly or mournfully. It’s said nostalgically. The unique thing about Gronkowski – aside from the generational talent – was his ability to be a knucklehead without consequence. Everyone loved his outrages because not a one of them was mean-spirited.

Story continues below advertisement

As he talks to you, Gronkowski is trying to figure out what you are – a dude or a scold. Are you going to get on him about head trauma or wasted opportunities or that time in Vegas? Once he realizes you are not, he relaxes. Once he relaxes, he starts making bad decisions again. But good bad.

“My favourite controversy I would say was when I body slammed my brother in Vegas.”

Yes, that’s a good one. It was in a nightclub. Gronkowski was up on stage, shirtless, dancing spasmodically with his brother alongside. His arm – recently broken – was in a protective cast. He’d just signed an enormous new contract. Everyone in the crowd was filming.

For no discernible reason, he decided to grab his equally enormous brother and awkwardly suplex him to the stage. Were you a normal-sized person and he’d done it to you, you’d be in traction for a month.

“Yeah, I was a little tipsy. Thinking about it now …” – Gronkowski gets a faraway look and I figure this is headed one way, but – “… I’m glad it happened. Because that’s a classic right there.”

Is your brother glad?

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re both glad it happened. Big time. I’ll say, ‘You remember how much backlash I took from body slamming you? That’s AMAZING. That’s HISTORY now’. We were all over ESPN. I can barely remember doing it.”

Despite the goofball act, Gronkowski is wily. He has said that he saved all of his NFL earnings (more than US$50-million in total). He lived off his endorsement money. He’s got a few businesses going, including one with his brother Chris that manufactures a line of protein-shake holders.

“Everything falls under one portfolio,” Gronkowski says. “Staying active. Staying busy.”

He’s given himself a new nickname (which one assumes is already trademarked): “Mr. Recovery.”

“I’ve partied harder than any athlete. I played harder than anyone. I had more surgeries than anyone. I travelled non-stop. And, dude, I just keep rolling.”

This is what leads in to the hangover discussion.

Story continues below advertisement

Now he’s trying to figure out what to do with what he calls his “second life.” Clearly, he misses football. The regimen. The discipline. The massages. He mentions massages several times.

Did he have a “come-to-Jesus moment” that made him decide to quit?

Gronkowski is leaned over in his chair, but he sits back now and looks straight at me for a beat.

“Not a come-to-Jesus moment. But I’m getting there. Like, you go through life, you get signals. You get signs. That’s a sign right there that you just brought that up. Maybe I gotta go find that come-to-Jesus moment.”

Gronkowski thinks I am talking about an honest-to-God religious conversion. No wonder everyone loved this guy so much. He is utterly guileless.

He talks about himself as though he’s geriatric. His conversation is notably devoid of glory-days reminiscences. He doesn’t mention any of his on-field achievements. If he’s coming back to the NFL, it doesn’t seem top of mind.

“I’m not going to lie. At 21, I needed to be a rock star,” Gronkowski says, arms pumping in the air as though that’s what rock stars do. “Now at 30, I’m, like, I need to go to the spa. Get a massage. Relax. I was already a rock star. I’m happy just laying down. But there’s still times I need to be a rock star.”

So what’s next? “I see a bright future, man,” Gronkowski says, loud enough that a few heads turn. “I see a very busy future.”