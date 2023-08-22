Rick LeLacheur is returning to the Edmonton Elks as the team’s interim president and chief executive officer.

LeLacheur, an Edmonton native, previously held both roles with the CFL team from 2002 to 2011.

The team won Grey Cups in 2003 and 2005 with LeLacheur at the helm.

He resigned from his positions on Dec. 1, 2011 and was succeeded by Len Rhodes. LeLacheur later spent five seasons (2018 to 2022) as president of the B.C. Lions.

The Elks say LeLacheur’s appointment is effective immediately and he will lead the team’s front office as it seeks a permanent replacement for Victor Cui.

Cui was named the Elks’ president and CEO on Jan. 24, 2022. He parted ways with the club on Aug. 15.

The Elks carry a 1-9 record and a 22-game home losing streak into their game Sunday against Ottawa at Commonwealth Stadium.