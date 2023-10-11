It’s a pivotal matchup for Dave and Craig Dickenson.

The brothers will be on opposite sidelines Friday night when the Calgary Stampeders play host to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in an important CFL contest for both teams. The Riders (coached by Craig Dickenson) hold down third spot in the West Division with a four-point advantage over the Stamps (the team Dave Dickenson is head coach/GM of).

Saskatchewan (6-10) can clinch third in the West – and the final divisional playoff spot – with a victory. Calgary (4-11) would not only cement the season series with a win but also pull even with the Riders in losses with a game in hand.

The road team has won the two previous meetings this season. But while Saskatchewan is a dismal 2-6 away from Mosaic Stadium, Calgary boasts a 2-5 home record.

What’s more, Saskatchewan is riding a five-game losing streak while Calgary has dropped three straight contests.

Calgary won the last head-to-head meeting 33-31 in Regina on July 15. The Riders took the first contest 29-26 in overtime June 24 at McMahon Stadium.

And each team is coming off a loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Stampeders dropped a 22-15 decision at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 30 before heading on a bye week while the Ticats dispatched Saskatchewan 38-13 in Regina last weekend.

Calgary is coming off another bye week. Centre Sean McEwen (foot) resumed practising this week, which is definitely good news.

Usually, the team coming off a bye would have an advantage. But consider the Stamps lost 28-11 at home to Montreal on Sept. 23 after a week away.

Saskatchewan has done better within the West Division at 5-6. By comparison, Calgary is 2-6.

Calgary quarterback Jake Maier is currently third among CFL passers with 3,827 yards. He needs just 173 yards to become the 10th player in Stampeders history to throw for 4,000 yards in a season.

Hamilton dominated Saskatchewan last week, amassing 546 net offensive yards (including 400 yards passing) while registering three sacks and giving up none. The Riders’ performance followed a touching pre-game ceremony that honoured former running back George Reed, who’d passed away at the age of 83.

Running back Jamal Morrow did his part, rushing for 120 yards and a TD on 18 carries for Saskatchewan. But quarterbacks Jake Dolegala and Mason Fine combined to complete 18-of-29 passes for 179 yards and an interception.

Saskatchewan is ranked a distant eighth in offensive points (20.1 per game) while Calgary is fourth overall (21.3). However, the Stampeders are last in offensive TDs (25) while the Riders are sixth (30).

In their most recent loss to Hamilton, all of the Stampeders’ points came from veteran kicker René Paredes (five field goals).

Calgary’s defence is fifth in offensive points allowed (23.8 per game) while Saskatchewan is last (28.9). And the CFL’s simulator gives the Stampeders (51.45 per cent) a better shot of making the playoffs than the Riders (48.55 per cent).

Pick: Calgary.

B.C. Lions at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Friday night)

At Hamilton, the Ticats (8-8) chase a sixth win in eight games. Last week, veterans Bo Levi Mitchell and Matt Shiltz combined for 400 yards passing and three TDs while James Butler ran for 107 yards, giving him 1,049 this season to become the club’s first 1,000-yard rusher since DeAndra’ Cobb (2009-10). B.C. (11-5) lost in overtime last week at home to Winnipeg but also suffered a 30-13 loss to Hamilton at B.C. Place Stadium in August. The Lions are 5-3 on the road. The Ticats are 3-5 at Tim Hortons Field but have won two straight there.

Pick: B.C.

Montreal Alouettes at Edmonton Elks (Saturday afternoon)

At Edmonton, Montreal (9-7) can clinch second in the East Division – and home field for the conference semi-final – with a win or Hamilton loss. The Alouettes have won three straight although two have been over Ottawa. The Elks (4-11) have lost two straight and will again miss the CFL playoffs. However, they’ve won two of their last three home contests with Canadian Tre Ford at quarterback and are 4-4 since the 2021 Hec Crighton Trophy winner went under centre.

Pick: Edmonton.

Ottawa Redblacks at Toronto Argonauts (Saturday night)

At Toronto, the Argos (13-2) look to finish the season with an unbeaten home record. They’re 8-0 thus far, with one of those wins coming in Halifax. The defending Grey Cup champions are also 8-0 within the East Division. That certainly doesn’t bode well for Ottawa (4-12), which has been eliminated from playoff contention having lost two straight and nine-of-10 overall. The Redblacks are also 0-8 versus conference competition and a CFL-worst 1-7 on the road.

Pick: Toronto.

Last week: 4-0.

Overall: 50-21.