Riders, Elks say fans will need proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

The Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders will require fans to provide proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative test to attend home games.

The Roughriders announced Monday their enhanced health and safety protocols will start Sept. 17, when they are scheduled to welcome the Toronto Argonauts.

The Elks will start their new protocols Oct. 15 against defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

The Roughriders said fans under the age of 12, who are currently unable to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, will be exempt from the vaccination requirement. The Elks said fans under 12 will also be exempt from showing a negative test.

Before Monday’s announcements, the Roughriders and Elks were the only CFL teams without policies requiring fans to produce proof of vaccination or a negative test.

The Elks’ announcement comes after an outbreak of COVID-19 that affected 13 players on the team and led to the postponement of their Aug. 26 game against the Argonauts in Toronto.

The Elks announced Sunday that they had gone three days without another player testing positive for the virus.

The Roughriders have one home game scheduled – Sept. 5 against Winnipeg – before their new protocols go into effect.

The Elks are scheduled to play host to Calgary on Sept. 11 and Winnipeg on Sept. 18 before their protocols start.