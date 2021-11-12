When it comes to playing football in cold weather, CFL head coaches Craig Dickenson and Jaime Elizondo agree that it’s a case of mind over matter.

Dickenson’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and Elizondo’s Edmonton Elks will get the opportunity prove the validity of this premise when the teams meet Saturday in Regina.

The forecast for the game, which kicks off at 3 p.m. CT, is for a mix of snow and freezing rain in the morning with winds of 30 kilometres per hour and an afternoon high of minus-1.

“It’s the mindset. You get some guys that are focused on the weather as opposed to playing,” Dickenson said. “What happens is you see the teams that really love football come out more when the weather gets cold. The teams that are half and half in terms of liking football, it affects them more.

“We’ve got enough guys on our team that enjoy playing football regardless of the weather. It takes the joy out of the game for some guys but for some guys it may add a little bit.”

For Elizondo, cold weather games are part of the attraction for the CFL.

“The beautiful part about playing in the CFL is you’re going to play cold weather games in November but unfortunately for us, not in December this year,” Elizondo said. “That is just part of it as you’ve got to train it, you’ve got to get used to it. The weather is something that’s more mental than anything else.”

The 8-4 Riders are currently in second place in the West Division and are coming off a 19-17 victory over the 2-9 Elks last week in Edmonton.

Als need win against Blue Bombers

MONTREAL The Montreal Alouettes are facing the team with the best record in the CFL on Saturday – but it won’t quite be the Winnipeg Blue Bombers that have dominated all year. Montreal needs to win to keep its hopes of hosting a playoff game alive in the tight CFL East. A 6-6 record puts the Alouettes behind the Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the standings with three games left in the season. But because Winnipeg (11-1) has already clinched home field advantage in the CFL West’s final, the Blue Bombers will be resting some of their players Saturday in Montreal.