Open this photo in gallery Montreal Alouettes GM Jim Popp, from left, owner Robert Wetenhall and head coach Mark Trestman at a news conference announcing Trestman's four-year contract extension on July 16, 2012. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Bob Wetenhall, who owned the Montreal Alouettes for over 20 years before being inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, has died.

A CFL source requesting anonymity told The Canadian Press of the news Monday night.

The Alouettes appeared in eight Grey Cups during Wetenhall’s ownership, winning three.