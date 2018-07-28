Rookie Lewis Ward leads Ottawa Redblacks past Hamilton Tiger-Cats 21-15

Lewis Ward gave the Hamilton Tiger-Cats the boot Saturday afternoon.

Ward kicked seven field goals to lead the Ottawa Redblacks past Hamilton 21-15 and increase their lead atop the East Division standings. The five-foot-seven, 175-pound Kingston, Ont., native has made 19 of 20 field goals he has attempted this season.

“I told him he should be upgraded to first class for the flight home,” said Ottawa head coach Rick Campbell. “I’ve always said I’m not surprised by him just because of his demeanour, but it’s pretty awesome to come through.

Story continues below advertisement

“You knew points were going to be like gold, that’s why we kept kicking field goals.”

Ottawa (4-2) matched its best six-game start in its five-year history. The Redblacks, who were 4-2 in 2015, earned their third straight victory at Tim Hortons Field and sixth in eight games versus the Ticats.

Ward, a former Ottawa Gee-Gee, has now made 17 consecutive field-goal tries.

“If we don’t get touchdowns, that’s my job,” Ward said. “That’s what I’m here for so I just have to do my part.”

Ward was perfect despite windy conditions at Tim Hortons Field that he said made things difficult.

“In warmup, it switched on us a couple of times,” he said. “In the game it felt like it was in our face every quarter until towards the end of the game

“We stuck to it and did what we do.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton (2-4) made it close with Jeremiah Masoli’s 29-yard TD strike to Jalen Saunders at 13:12 of the fourth to pull to cut the deficit to 18-15. That was Masoli’s first touchdown pass in 44 drives.

But Ottawa receiver Brad Sinopoli recovered the onside kick at the Ticats’ 51-yard line with 1:46 remaining. That set up Ward’s 44-yard field goal with 46 seconds to play.

Hamilton returned the ensuing kickoff to its 36-yard like with 39 seconds left and Masoli hit Saunders with a 50-yard completion to the Ottawa 24. But after an incompletion, Masoli was sacked on the game’s final two plays.

“Obviously we didn’t want that (Saunders catch) to happen,” Campbell said. “The thing I like about our group is no one seems to panic.

“It comes down to making more plays than the other team in the fourth quarter and our guys did it.”

Campbell also was concerned by the offence’s inability to score TDs on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have concerns everywhere,” he said. “It’s a lot more fun to try and get better when you’re winning than losing.

“Of course, we’ve got a lot of work to do, we’re a work in progress but if you can cash in wins along the way while you do it then that’s the way to go.”

Masoli was 26-of-38 passing for 352 yards with a TD and interception, his fifth 300-yard performance of the season and 10th in 11 games dating back to last year.

Saunders registered eight catches for 154 yards and the TD while Brandon Banks added nine receptions for 113 yards. But Hamilton, facing an East rival for the first time this season, suffered its third straight loss before 23,381 spectators.

Despite Masoli’s passing statistics, Hamilton has just two offensive TDs in its last three games. And Masoli dropped to 3-8 at Tim Hortons Field.

Hamilton visits Montreal on Friday and is expected to face former Ticats quarterback Johnny Manziel.

“We did things you do when you don’t win games,” said Hamilton head coach June Jones. “We dropped balls, we had a couple of penalties again, missed field goals.

“I never really felt a positive flow to the game even though we were doing some good things. It’s just a frustrating deal.”

Ottawa quarterback Trevor Harris finished 23-of-35 passing for 228 yards. Sinopoli also had a team-high nine catches for 82 yards.

Ward accounted for all of Ottawa’s second-half points. He booted field goals from 48 and 37 yards out in the third (2:01 and 13:41, respectively) before putting the Redblacks ahead 15-5 after connecting from 35 yards out at 3:18 of the fourth.

Hamilton pulled to within seven at 15-8 at 8:58 of the fourth on Lirim Hajrullahu’s 17-yard field goal to cap a solid 11-play, 65-yard drive. But Ward hit from 15 yards out at 12:21 to put Ottawa ahead 18-8.

Hajrullahu finished with two field goals, two singles and a convert.

Hamilton controlled the opening half but still trailed 6-5 after Hajrullahu missed his first two attempted field goals from 15 and 31 yards, respectively. The first try was partially deflected at 6:56 of the first and there was some question whether the second was good, but replays indicated it was indeed a miss.

Hajrullahu hit from 49 yards out at 11:56 of the second, cutting Ottawa’s lead to 6-5.

Ward opened the scoring from 42 yards out at 3:20 of the first before making a 26-yard try to give Ottawa a 6-1 advantage.

Ottawa narrowly missed increasing its lead on Dominique Davis’s third-down Hail Mary pass. R.J. Harris made the catch at the Hamilton two-yard line as time expired.