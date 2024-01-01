Open this photo in gallery: Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban (left) and Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh pose with the Leishman Trophy at the Rose Bowl coaches press conference at the Sheraton Grand in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2023.Kirby Lee/Reuters

Rose Bowl: No. 1 Michigan (13-0, Big Ten)

vs. No. 4 Alabama (12-1, SEC), Monday, 5 p.m. Eastern

FanDuel Sportsbook college line: Michigan by 1 1/2

Series record: Alabama leads 3-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Michigan is in the College Football Playoff for the third successive season but still seeking its first win, getting routed by Georgia in 2021 and upset by TCU last season. The Wolverines haven’t won a national championship since 1997. Alabama is seeking its seventh title under coach Nick Saban and has been victorious in the semi-final in six of seven CFP appearances. Saban won his first championship with the Crimson Tide in the 2010 BCS title game in Pasadena, Calif.

KEY MATCHUP

Michigan RB Blake Corum versus Alabama defensive linemen Tim Keenan III and Justin Eboigbe. Corum has been the offensive catalyst for the Wolverines for three seasons, but he had only 13 yards on three carries against the Bulldogs and didn’t play against the Horned Frogs because of a knee injury. If he can deliver a performance on par with his 1,028 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns this season, Corum will not only open up the play-action passing game but can keep the explosive Crimson Tide aerial attack on the sideline. Keenan has been an anchor in the middle of the line, helping free up Eboigbe to make 11 1/2 tackles for loss with seven sacks. Together, they have helped Alabama limit opponents to 3.7 yards a carry.

HISTORY

The Wolverines are 8-12 in the Rose Bowl. This is their first appearance since a 2007 loss to Southern California. This is the Crimson Tide’s first Rose Bowl game in Pasadena since 1946. They defeated Notre Dame in a 2021 CFP semi-final played in Arlington, Tex., because of the pandemic. Michigan and Alabama are the two programs with the most wins in college football. The Wolverines have won 1,002 games, followed by the Crimson Tide with 965.