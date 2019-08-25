 Skip to main content

Football Roughriders defence dominates early in 40-18 win over Redblacks

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Roughriders defence dominates early in 40-18 win over Redblacks

Craig Slater
Regina, Saskatchewan
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ottawa Redblacks running back John Crockett (32) is brought down by the Saskatchewan Roughriders defense during first half CFL action in Regina, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

Matt Smtih/The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan Roughriders capitalized on three first-quarter interceptions to build an early 20-0 lead, one they wouldn’t relinquish in a 40-18 victory over the reeling Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.

Nick Marshall, L.J. McCray and Derrick Moncrief picked off Dominique Davis on Ottawa’s first three possessions.

Those turnovers quickly turned into points for Cody Fajardo and the Riders offence. William Powell and Fajardo each rushed for touchdowns and Brett Lauther added a field goal as the Riders jumped out to a 17-0 lead.

Story continues below advertisement

Powell had two touchdowns in the game and a game-high 70 yards against his former team.

Fajardo completed 24-of-36 pass attempts for 241 yards and one touchdown to go along with his rushing major. He is 6-2 as a starter this season.

Saskatchewan has won five consecutive games and improved to 6-3, good for a second-place tie with the Edmonton Eskimos in the West Division.

Ottawa’s skid continued. The Redblacks have just one win in their past eight games and dropped to 3-7.

Backup Jonathon Jennings was summoned to replace Davis at quarterback after the third interception.

Jennings connected with Dominique Rhymes for a 75-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to get Ottawa within reach at 21-12.

Jennings finished with 208 yards passing.

Story continues below advertisement

Lauther’s third field goal of the first half gave the Riders a 24-12 lead at halftime.

After Lewis Ward’s fourth field goal brought Ottawa to within 10 at 25-15 midway through the third quarter, the Riders responded with a knockout blow.

Fajardo guided the Riders on a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capped by a 15-yard touchdown catch from Naaman Roosevelt. Fajardo was 6 for 6 passing for 71 yards on that drive. It was Fajardo’s first touchdown pass since July 27.

Saskatchewan led 32-15 with two minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Saskatchewan will host the first-place Winnipeg Blue Bombers next Sunday, the first of a home-and-home versus the team they trail by four points in the West Division.

Ottawa enters a bye week. The Redblacks return home Sept. 7 to take on Toronto.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter