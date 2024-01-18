REGINA – The Saskatchewan Roughriders re-signed American running back Frankie Hickson to a one-year contract extension Thursday.

Hickson was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

The 5-foot-8, 200-pound Hickson is entering his third season with the Riders. He ran for 157 yards on 35 carries (4.5-yard average) in 10 regular-season games last year.

In 2022, Hickson had 533 rushing yards on 85 carries (6.3-yard average) and a touchdown while adding 17 catches for 109 yards in 13 regular-season games.

The Riders also released veteran American receiver Jake Wieneke. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Wieneke appeared in six games last season – his first with Saskatchewan – registering 17 catches for 177 yards.

Wieneke, 29, joined the Riders as a free agent following three seasons with Montreal. He had 142 catches for 2,056 yards and 21 TDs in 48 regular-season games with the Alouettes.

Veteran receiver Bralon Addison re-signs with Ottawa Redblacks

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Redblacks re-signed veteran American receiver Bralon Addison for the 2024 season Thursday.

Addison, 30, had 26 catches for 272 yards and two touchdowns in eight regular-season games last season after suffering an Achilles injury in 2022. Addison joined the Redblacks before the ‘23 campaign after four seasons with Hamilton (2018-19, 2021-22).

Addison also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.

The 5-foot-8, 197-pound Addison has 190 catches for 2,285 yards and 10 touchdowns in 39 career regular-season CFL contests.

Receiver Jevon Cottoy signs three-year extension with Lions

VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions re-signed Canadian receiver Jevon Cottoy to a three-year contract extension Thursday.

Cottoy was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 13. He’s now under contract with B.C. through the 2026 season.

Cottoy, 27, had 57 receptions for 807 yards and four touchdowns last season, all career highs. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound receiver has spent his entire four-year CFL career with B.C.

Cottoy has 184 catches for 2,263 yards and 11 TDs in 66 career regular-season CFL games.