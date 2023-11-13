The Saskatchewan Roughriders released American defensive back Nic Marshall on Monday, a day after the CFL team said it was aware Marshall had been arrested on a gun possession charge.

Marshall, and a woman in the vehicle with him, were arrested in Columbus, Ga., on Thursday, according to Columbus television station WRBL, which reported the arrest Saturday.

The 31-year-old Marshall had been with the Riders since 2018 and was a West Division all-star in 2021. He was previously a quarterback at Auburn University and spent two years in the NFL (2015-16).

The six-foot-one, 207-pound Rochelle, Ga., native had 31 tackles and five interceptions in 17 games for the Riders in 2023.

Saskatchewan missed the CFL playoffs for a second straight season with a 6-12 record.