The Saskatchewan Roughriders released veteran American receiver Derel Walker on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound Walker had three catches for 28 yards and a TD in one game this season with Saskatchewan. Walker signed with the Riders as a CFL free agent and was in his first year with the CFL club.

Prior to signing with Saskatchewan, Walker spent six of seven seasons with Edmonton, registering 471 catches for 6,653 yards and 33 touchdowns. The 32-year-old spent the 2019 campaign with the Toronto Argonauts, recording 65 receptions for 1,040 yards and six TDs en route to being named an East Division all-star.