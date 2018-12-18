Roughriders sign Regina-born lineman Zack Evans to four-year extension

Regina native Zack Evans is staying home after signing a four-year extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
The six-foot-four defensive lineman began his second stint with the Roughriders in 2018 after signing with the club in the off-season. Evans originally left the Roughriders in 2013 when the Ottawa Redblacks selected him in the expansion draft.
The 28-year-old Evans started all 18 games last season, registering four fumble recoveries, one touchdown, one sack and 15 tackles.
Evans has won the Grey Cup twice in his career, with Saskatchewan in 2013 and Ottawa in 2016.
Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed two of their 2018 draft picks — offensive linemen Matthew Ouellet De Carlo and Ben Koczwara.
De Carlo played university football at Bishop’s, while Koczwara is a Waterloo product.
