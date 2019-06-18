 Skip to main content

Roughriders turn to Cody Fajardo to replace injured quarterback Zach Collaros

Roughriders turn to Cody Fajardo to replace injured quarterback Zach Collaros

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo throws the ball during CFL pre-season action against the Calgary Stampeders on May 31, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Cody Fajardo will be the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ starting quarterback Thursday night when they visit the Ottawa Redblacks.

Riders head coach Craig Dickenson made the declaration Tuesday afternoon.

Fajardo, in his fourth CFL season but first with Saskatchewan, was 9-of-17 passing for 66 yards in relief of starter Zach Collaros in Saskatchewan’s 23-17 season-opening road loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He also ran seven times for 34 yards and a TD.

Collaros was knocked out of the game on just the third play from scrimmage after being hit in the head by Ticats linebacker Simoni Lawrence while sliding at the end of a rushing attempt. Lawrence received a 25-yard penalty on the play. On Monday, he was suspended for two games by the CFL.

Collaros went on the six-game injured list Sunday.

Dickenson also expects rookie Isaac Harker to play in Ottawa. Harker completed 8-of-14 passes for 128 yards with two interceptions in the second half against Hamilton.

