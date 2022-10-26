Quarterback Nathan Rourke will make it back with the B.C. Lions before the start of the CFL playoffs.

The Victoria native is expected to start Friday night when B.C. (12-5) visits Winnipeg (14-3) in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Blue Bombers have cemented first in the West Division while the Lions already know they’ll open the playoffs Nov. 6 hosting the Calgary Stampeders (11-6) in the conference semi-finals.

The contest will be Rourke’s first since suffering a foot injury in a 28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Aug. 19 that required surgery. Rourke had staked B.C. to wins in eight of its first nine games, the lone loss coming against Winnipeg.

And Rourke, in his first full season as B.C.’s starter, was certainly stellar in doing so. He completed 248-of-313 passes (79.2 per cent) for 3,281 yards with 25 TDs and 10 interceptions, throwing for 300 or more yards in six games (which still leads the CFL).

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound Rourke was also a dual threat, rushing 39 times for 304 yards (7.8-yard average) with seven TDs. The expectation is Rourke will play a quarter or so against Winnipeg.

B.C. went 4-4 without Rourke in the lineup. Shortly after he was injured, the Lions acquired veteran Vernon Adams Jr. from the Montreal Alouettes.

Adams has completed 107-of-157 passes (67.3 per cent) for 1,374 yards with six TDs and an interception, He has also run 12 times for 110 yards (9.2-yard average).

Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, who has missed three games with an ankle injury, is also expected to play against Winnipeg. But veteran receiver Bryan Burnham (wrist) isn’t expected back until the playoffs.

Whitehead (73 catches, 966 yards, three TDs) and Keon Hatcher (65 catches, 984 yards, five TDs) are both close to joining Dominique Rhymes (82 catches, 1,346 yards, 11 TDs) in the 1,000-yard receiving club.

The Bombers have long clinched a post-season berth, but quarterback Zach Collaros is expected to see some game action. The CFL’s outstanding player last season is the club’s nominee for the honour this year, and with good reason, having thrown a league-high 35 TDs while winning 14-of-16 starts.

Receivers Greg Ellingson and Drew Wolitarsky are both expected to play after having missed time with injuries.

The challenge facing head coach Mike O’Shea is getting his key veterans just enough playing time to keep them sharp without being bitten by the injury bug. And in typical O’Shea fashion, he said emphatically this week his team wants to win the game.

Winnipeg is coming off a loss last week and hasn’t dropped two in a row this year.

Pick: Winnipeg.

Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts (Saturday afternoon)

At Toronto, Montreal (8-9) will rest starter Trevor Harris knowing it will finish second in the East Division and host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the opening playoff round. Dominique Davis and Davis Alexander will both see action for the Alouettes. The Argos (11-6) cemented first in the conference with last weekend’s 24-23 win at Molson Stadium. CFL passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson needs 269 yards to hit the 5,000-yard plateau for the first time but is expected to share snaps with backup Chad Kelly.

Pick: Toronto.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks (Saturday evening)

At Ottawa, the Redblacks (4-13) were eliminated from playoff contention with last weekend’s 30-27 road loss in Hamilton but still have something to play for, having dropped all eight of their home games this season. After giving Bob Dyce a 24-18 win in his first contest as interim head coach, the club has dropped its last two by a combined seven points. Starter Dane Evans will see action for the Ticats (7-10) despite suffering a thumb injury in last weekend’s victory.

Pick: Hamilton.

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Calgary Stampeders (Saturday night)

At Calgary, Mason Fine is expected to make a second straight start for Saskatchewan (6-11), which was eliminated from playoff contention with last weekend’s 32-21 loss to the Stampeders. Fine was 18-of-28 passing for 196 yards and a TD. Cody Fajardo, who went 6-9 as the starter, will again watch from the sidelines. Jake Maier was 15-of-24 passing for 205 yards and a TD last weekend as the Stamps rushed for 212 yards on 37 carries (5.7-yard average) with two touchdowns.

Pick: Calgary.

Last week: 4-0.

CP’s overall record: 56-21.