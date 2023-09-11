Damar Hamlin was listed among the Buffalo Bills’ inactive players Monday night when the Bills opened the season against the New York Jets on Monday night.

The safety has not played in a regular-season NFL game since going into cardiac arrest during a game last January.

The Bills made the decision to keep him on the sidelines about 90 minutes before kickoff when the teams announced their inactive players for the game.

Hamlin, who had to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati in January, played in three exhibition games this summer. He made the Bills’ roster as a backup after many doubted he would be able to take the field again.

Listed as the fourth safety on Buffalo’s depth chart, Hamlin is expected to be limited to mostly special teams roles barring injuries to starters Jordan Poyer or Micah Hyde.

Hamlin, 25, was starting in place of an injured Hyde against the Bengals on Jan. 2 when his heart stopped as a result of commotio cordis, which is when a direct blow at a specific point in a heartbeat causes cardiac arrest. Doctors have assured Hamlin he can resume playing without any fear of setbacks or complications.