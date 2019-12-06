Saskatchewan Roughriders hire Jason Maas as offensive co-ordinator

Former Edmonton Eskimos head coach Jason Maas is the new offensive co-ordinator of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Maas, who has a contract through 2021, replaces Stephen McAdoo on Craig Dickenson’s staff.
The Roughriders also announced defensive co-ordinator Jason Shivers has received a two-year contract extension.
Maas was fired by the Eskimos last month after four years as head coach. The Eskimos lost this year’s East final to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Shivers became Roughriders defensive co-ordinator last year, helping the team finish first in the West standings.