Football

Saskatchewan Roughriders hire Jason Maas as offensive co-ordinator

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Then-Edmonton head coach Jason Maas speaks to the media on Nov. 18, 2019.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Former Edmonton Eskimos head coach Jason Maas is the new offensive co-ordinator of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Maas, who has a contract through 2021, replaces Stephen McAdoo on Craig Dickenson’s staff.

The Roughriders also announced defensive co-ordinator Jason Shivers has received a two-year contract extension.

Maas was fired by the Eskimos last month after four years as head coach. The Eskimos lost this year’s East final to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Shivers became Roughriders defensive co-ordinator last year, helping the team finish first in the West standings.

