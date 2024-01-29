Open this photo in gallery: Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is tackled by Lanier II during the first half of CFL football action at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Oct. 7, 2023.Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

Anthony Lanier II will be returning for a fourth season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

According to a league source, the six-foot-six, 285-pound defensive lineman signed a one-year contract extension with the CFL club Monday. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the Riders haven’t announced the move.

But Saskatchewan did announce Monday that Canadian defensive back Nelson Lokombo, the second player taken in the 2021 CFL draft, had signed a one-year extension with the club.

Both Lanier and Lokombo were slated to become CFL free agents next month.,

Lanier, a 30-year-old Georgia native, has appeared in 35 career regular-season games with Saskatchewan. He has registered 51 tackles, 14 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Lokombo, who played his college football at the University of Saskatchewan, has played in 23 regular-season games (starting five) with the Riders. He has recorded 18 tackles, four special-teams tackles and a forced fumble.

At the University of Saskatchewan, Lokombo earned the Presidents’ Trophy as Canadian university football’s top defensive player.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to extension with Canadian centre Kolankowski

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with Canadian centre Chris Kolankowski on Monday.

Kolankowski was slated to become a free agent Feb. 13.

The six-foot-one, 309-pound Toronto native started all 18 regular-season games last season with Winnipeg. He’s entering his seventh CFL season and fourth with the Blue Bombers.

Kolankowski was originally drafted by the Toronto Argonauts in 2016.

Calgary Stampeders re-sign American defensive back Titus Wall

CALGARY – The Calgary Stampeders re-signed American defensive Titus Wall on Monday.

Wall was slated to become a free agent Feb. 13.

The six-foot, 200-pound Wall has appeared in 22 games over two seasons with Calgary. He has registered 94 tackles (eight for loss), 10 special-teams tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Wall has also scored two defensive touchdowns – one on an interception, the other coming on a fumble return.

Toronto Argonauts re-sign linebacker Jones to contract extension

TORONTO – American linebacker Jonathan Jones signed a contract extension with the Toronto Argonauts on Monday.

Jones was eligible to become a CFL free agent next month.

The five-foot-eleven 230-pound Jones had 49 tackles, 13 special-teams tackles, seven sacks and an interception in 18 regular-season games last year. He joined the Argos as a free agent in 2022, appearing in six games that year.

Jones, 26, played collegiately at both Notre Dame and Toledo.