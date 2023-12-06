Scott Milanovich is the new head coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The CFL team named him as the 27th head coach in franchise history this morning.

Milanovich joined the Tiger-Cats as a senior assistant coach this past season and took over offensive play-calling duties in August.

Hamilton finished with an 8-10 record and was eliminated by the Montreal Alouettes in the East Division semifinal.

Milanovich succeeds Orlondo Steinauer in the position. Steinauer gave up head coaching duties a day earlier to focus on his role as president of football operations.

Milanovich, who has previously served as a head coach in Toronto and Edmonton, will be formally introduced at a news conference this afternoon.