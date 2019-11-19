 Skip to main content

Football

Register
AdChoices

Simoni Lawrence says he’s talked to Zach Collaros after controversial hit

Marko Miokovic
HAMILTON
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Zach Collaros is hit late by Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Simoni Lawrence after Collaros was downed by Tiger-Cats' Julian Howsare during first half CFL football game action in Hamilton on June 13, 2019.

Peter Power/The Canadian Press

For the first time since a controversial play in the CFL season opener, Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence and Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros will square off Sunday in the Grey Cup.

But Lawrence, for one, is more interested in praising Collaros than rehashing the incident.

Lawrence picked up a two-game suspension after a head-to-head collision with Collaros, then with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, in June. Collaros, a former teammate of Lawrence in Hamilton, suffered a concussion on the play.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s remarkable what he’s done,” Lawrence said Tuesday before the Ticats flew to Calgary, site of Sunday’s CFL final. “To come back and not play football all season and just compete like that in the playoffs and beat two really great teams, that’s impressive to me. I just think that’s remarkable and I think he did a great job. I’m proud of him for that.”

Lawrence sent out a tweet on Sunday congratulating Collaros on the Bombers’ win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West final and said the two hashed things out in the aftermath of the incident.

“We talked for a while, we talked about everything,” Lawrence said.

“Everything’s good. We wished each other our best and that’s just what it is. At the end of the day, I know how Zach’s built. He’s a competitive dude. We’re excited to play the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.”

Collaros was traded to the Argonauts in August, but never saw action with Toronto.

At the trade deadline, the Argos shipped Collaros to Winnipeg, where he was the starter in the Bombers’ season-ending victory and remained in that position for playoff wins over the Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan.

Lawrence last teamed with Collaros in 2014. The East’s nominee for defensive player of the year, Lawrence hopes to help end the Ticats’ 20-year drought and bring home the team’s ninth Grey Cup.

Story continues below advertisement

“As football players, we’re a competitive group and I feel like we know how inspired everybody is going to be (for the final),” Lawrence said.

“The guys that are here, all they know is winning. You don’t want to play with them too much. We’ve been pretty dominant here, so those guys are prepared for this moment.”

While another chapter in the Lawrence-Collaros saga is set to unfold, Ticats coach Orlondo Steinauer is steering clear of that storyline.

“No thoughts (on Collaros vs. Lawrence),” Steinauer said.

“The thoughts are focused on ourselves. Zach was instrumental on helping us get to Grey Cups when he was here, but that’s in the past. He’s an outstanding player, he can throw the ball, but it’s not about Zach or anybody, it’s about the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.”

Collaros had similar thoughts when asked about Lawrence on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t play one-on-one. It’s a total team thing,” Collaros said. “We’re excited for the challenge. Hamilton’s a really good football team and we’ve got our work cut for us.”

With files from Donna Spencer

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter