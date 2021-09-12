 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Football

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Six Paredes field goals gives Stampeders 32-16 victory over Edmonton Elks

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Calgary Stampeders' Ka'Deem Carey (35) dodges a tackle from Edmonton Elks' Darius Williams (29) during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Sept. 11, 2021.

AMBER BRACKEN/The Canadian Press

Rene Paredes kicked six field goals and Stefen Banks had four sacks and a fumble recovery as the Calgary Stampeders came away with a 32-16 victory over the rival Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

The Stamps got a measure of revenge for last Monday’s 32-20 Labour Day loss to Edmonton.

The Stampeders (2-4) snapped a two-game losing skid and avoided losing both ends of the Labour Day series with Edmonton, something which last occurred in 2004.

Story continues below advertisement

The Elks (2-3) had a two-game winning streak halted.

Bo Levi Mitchell went 22 for 41 for 276 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Calgary. Trevor Harris went 17 for 25 passing with 221 yards and an interception for Edmonton.

Calgary recorded the game’s first touchdown four minutes into the third quarter.

A Richard Leonard interception of a Harris pass eventually led to a two-yard plunge into the end zone by backup QB Jake Maier, briefly replacing Mitchell, who returned to action after missing the last three weeks with a broken leg.

Paredes added a 35-yard field goal 10 minutes into the second half to put the Stamps up 19-6.

Sean Whyte kicked his third field goal of the night to close out the third, a 24-yarder.

Edmonton got its first interception of the season early in the fourth, and it was a big one as Trumaine Washington picked off Mitchell and took it back 47 yards for the pick six to cut Calgary’s lead to three.

Story continues below advertisement

However, another pair of field goals by Paredes from 43 and 41 yards out and a last minute 50-yard TD pass from Mitchell to Kamar Jorden allowed the Stamps to pull away for the win.

The game got off to a very sluggish start.

Edmonton got on the board first on a 29-yard Whyte field goal midway through the opening quarter. Paredes responded with a 42-yard field goal for Calgary.

Whyte made it 6-3 for the Elks with a 41-yarder to open up the second quarter. Once again, Paredes drew his team even with a 46-yard field goal of his own.

Paredes booted a 44-yarder to put the Stampeders up 9-6 at the half.

The Stampeders return to action on Friday when they head to Hamilton. The Elks remain at home to host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies