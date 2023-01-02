Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walks on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia, Jan. 1.The Associated Press

The Eagles are in a world of hurt without Jalen Hurts.

Let’s get the bad news out of the way.

For all the coachspeak from Nick Sirianni about how the Eagles win together and lose together, it’s been jarring for fans and the franchise to watch just how poorly the offence has played in consecutive losses without Hurts.

Gardner Minshew was not expected to play like Hurts – the quarterback was, after all, a leading MVP candidate – but with each overthrown pass, each sack taken, each three-and-out, each failed rally, Minshew instead has evoked memories of some of the worst backup play in team history. Think Jeff Kemp or Mike McMahon bad. Minshew couldn’t even be trusted to defeat a Saints team with a losing record while playing at home as a seven-point favourite.

The Eagles will not go anywhere except an early vacation should Minshew have to make a playoff start.

“Obviously, it wasn’t Gardner’s best game and it wasn’t our best game as an offence,” Sirianni said. “Not even close, right?”

Right.

The Eagles were shut out in the first half for the first time all season and their 10 points were their fewest all season.

Now the good news.

Hurts could come back Sunday in the regular-season finale against the New York Giants. Sirianni was blunt after the Eagles lost their second straight game without Hurts: “If he’s ready to go, he’ll play.”

The Eagles need to beat the Giants next week to clinch the NFC East and secure the top seed in the playoffs. A loss by Philadelphia and a win by Dallas would give the Cowboys the NFC East title.

Yes, in Philly, somehow a 13-3 campaign isn’t a reason to celebrate headed into the last game of the regular season.

“There’s still no pressure,” wide receiver A.J. Brown said. “We’ve got to go out and play ball. We’ve got to go out and execute.”

Easier said – and done – with Hurts behind centre.

WHAT’S WORKING

Sacks. Lots of them. The Eagles are getting to the QB at a record rate, and they added seven more sacks against the Saints. The Eagles have a team-record 67 sacks. Only four teams have more sacks in NFL single-season history – the 1984 Bears (72), 1989 Vikings (71), 1987 Bears (70) and 1985 Giants (68). The 17th game could give the Eagles the NFL record.

The Eagles became the first NFL team since 1982 (when sacks became an official statistic) to have four players – Haason Reddick (16), Javon Hargrave (11), Brandon Graham (11) and Josh Sweat (11) – with 10-plus sacks in the same season.

Reddick had his third straight game with at least two sacks.

WHAT’S NOT

Nothing clicked on the offence. While it can’t all be blamed on Minshew, let’s just say, is Hurts ready?

KEY NUMBER

One – Win, and the Eagles have the No. 1 seed in the NFC.