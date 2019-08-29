 Skip to main content

Football Stampeders bring back Bo Levi Mitchell from injured list

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, centre, looks for a receiver during a game against the B.C. Lions in Calgary on June 29, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Calgary Stampeders have activated star quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell from the six-game injured list.

The team made the announcement Thursday, adding Mitchell has returned to practice.

Mitchell has been out of action since suffering a pectoral injury during a game against the B.C. Lions on June 29.

Backup Nick Arbuckle has gone 4-3 in the games Mitchell has missed.

Mitchell was the CFL’s most outstanding player and Grey Cup MVP in 2018.

The Stampeders host the Edmonton Eskimos on Monday in the annual Labour Day Classic between the Alberta rivals.

