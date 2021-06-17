 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Football

Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson rounds out his staff for upcoming season

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson has rounded out his staff prior to the start of the 2021 CFL season.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Head coach Dave Dickenson rounded out his Calgary Stampeders staff for the 2021 season Thursday.

Bob Slowik joins the Stampeders as a defensive assistant while T.J. Vernieri has been added as offensive assistant. Slowik served as the Montreal Alouettes’ defensive co-ordinator in 2019 while Vernieri spent two years as a receivers coach at Lycoming College, a Division III school in Williamsport, Pa.

Prior to coming north, Slowik spent over 20 years coaching in the NFL, including a combined 10 seasons as a defensive co-ordinator with the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos.

The remainder of Calgary’s coaching staff consists of: special-teams co-ordinator/assistant head coach Mark Kilam; offensive co-ordinator/offensive line coach Pat DelMonaco; defensive co-ordinator Brent Monson; quarterbacks/running backs Marc Mueller; defensive backs coach/CFL draft co-ordinator Dwayne Cameron; defensive line coach Corey Mace; and receivers coach Marquay McDaniel.

“I am very excited to add Bob and T.J. to our coaching staff, they’re certainly a study in contrasts,” Dickenson said in a statement. “T.J. is an eager young coach just getting his feet wet in professional football and Bob certainly has a wealth of knowledge after more than three decades of coaching in the pros and college.

“This is a terrific opportunity to bring new ideas and voices into our coaching group and I know they will both be great additions to the team.”

